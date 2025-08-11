Flashback: Mercury Trade Bridget Pettis In Historic Trade
The Phoenix Mercury have made history throughout the years. They were one of the league's first teams, as they were a part of the 1997 season. They completed their first trade on July 31, 1997, and it was the first trade in league history that involved a player.
The Mercury also made another special trade, as they were involved in the first four-team trade in league history.
Phoenix traded Bridget Pettis to the Indiana Fever. Pettis is known as the first player to score a basket for the Mercury. She spent numerous seasons with them, and they decided to move her in 2002. Later on, she returned to the Mercury as a player and spent time on their bench as an assistant coach. She also is a part of the Mercury's Ring of Honor, which highlights some of Phoenix's most significant players.
The Mercury and the Fever were not the only ones involved in the trade. The Miami Sol and the Cleveland Rockers were in the mix as well. The Sol ended up acquiring Pollyanna Johns-Kimbrough. Miami received her from the Rockers via the Mercury. Then, they acquired a draft pick.
Cleveland received the eighth pick of the 2002 WNBA Draft. Indiana not only received Pettis, they also received a draft pick. For the Mercury, they acquired Gordana Grubin and Tracy Reid.
This trade required a lot of moment, but all teams involved were on the same page. They got the deal done, and they made history in the process.
When it comes to the Mercury, Reid played in 24 games in her first year with them. Then, she appeared in two games in 2003. Grubin played for them in 2002, did not play in the WNBA in 2003, and then she spent time with the Houston Comets and the Los Angeles Sparks.
Mercury complete another four-team trade
Since then, there have been a slew of trades. That move showed what is possible when teams are on the same page, and before the start of this season, there was a four-team trade. The Mercury completed a trade with the Connecticut Sun, the Dallas Wings and the Fever. That trade led to the Mercury getting Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally.
There have been historic moments in the WNBA, and the Phoenix Mercury have been a part of a fwe of them.
