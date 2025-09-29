The Last of Her Kind: Mercury Legend in No. 32 Stands Alone
The Phoenix Mercury have had multiple players who have shared jersey numbers. The franchise has had multple players wear No. 31, and Tina Charles was the last one to do it.
Charles played with the Mercury in 2022, as she signed with them before the start of the season. However, her time with the team was brief, as she received a buyout and signed with the Seattle Storm shortly after.
Another player may wear No. 31 down the line, but for the time being, the number remains open.
When it comes to the next number, there is a special history tied to it. There is only one player that wore it in her time with the team, and she was there from the beginning.
Bridget Pettis was one of Phoenix's first players, and they picked her up in the elite draft. They selected her in the first round, and they selected Nancy Lieberman in the second.
Before that, the Mercury added Jennifer Gillom and Michele Timms. Phoenix continued to build their roster, and once everything was complete, they were off to the races.
Pettis and the Mercury kick things off
The Mercury started their first season with a win over the Charlotte Sting. They beat the Sting 76-59, and Pettis was the team's leading scorer with 17 points. She also was the first player to score a basket for them.
Pettis had some great moments in that first season, and she averaged 12.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals. In her second year, she averaged 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and a steal.
The Mercury guard played with the team from 1997 to 2001. She played with the Indiana Fever after her time with Phoenix, as the Mercury moved her in a historic deal. Pettis played with Indiana for a few years, and eventually, she got into coaching.
Pettis is one of the few players who had their jersey retired by the Mercury. Her teammates Gillom and Timms did, then Phoenix also retired Penny Taylor's jersey. Diana Taurasi will join these players, as the franchise will retire her jersey next year.
Players like Pettis are an important part of the Mercury's history, and as the team continues to strive for success, those players are still honored.
Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury players like Bridget Pettis and others when you click right here!