How Mercury's Miller Helped Them Start Their Championship Quest
Kelly Miller had some nice seasons with the Phoenix Mercury. After spending some time with the Charlotte Sting and receiving limited minutes with them, Miller joined the Indiana Fever. While playing with the Fever, she began to flourish in a bigger role. She was named the Most Improved Player of 2004, and she averaged 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals.
Miller spent two years with the Fever before she joined the Mercury. Phoenix sent Anna DeForge to Indiana to get her, and when she came to the Mercury, she helped them accomplish something significant.
In her second season with the team, the Mercury won their first championship. They beat the Detroit Shock, who had two championships under their belt at that time. They won in 2003, and they won in 2006, which was the year they beat the Sacramento Monarchs.
Phoenix ruined Detroit's chances at a repeat, as they beat them in a competitive series.
During that year, Miller had her best playoff game. She had a 16-point game against the Seattle Storm in a game where Phoenix's starters played well overall. Miller also had six rebounds and three assists in that game.
Miller was one of four players who scored in double figures. Cappie Pondexter was the team's leading scorer, as she had 25 points. She also had five assists, two rebounds and a steal. Diana Taurasi had 20 points, six assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block. Penny Taylor had 18 points, five assists, five rebounds and a steal.
Miller helps the Mercury advance
The Mercury beat the Storm 95-89 in that game, and it led to them advancing to the next round. They faced the San Antonio Silver Stars, and they ended up sweeping them as well.
After that championship season, Miller spent one more year with the Mercury before being traded to the Minnesota Lynx. Then, she also spent time with teams like the Atlanta Dream and the Washington Mystics.
Miller made the playoffs six times in her career, and the championship win in the 2007 season was her lone playoff year with the Mercury. Miller had a good career overall, and with her being a part of that championship team, she has a special place in the franchise's history.
