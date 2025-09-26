Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Mercury's Miller Helped Them Start Their Championship Quest

Kelly Miller spent a few seasons with the Phoenix Mercury, and in what was a special season for them, Miller had her best playoff game.

Davion Moore

The Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream fight for the ball Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, during Game 2 of a WNBA playoff matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream fight for the ball Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, during Game 2 of a WNBA playoff matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kelly Miller had some nice seasons with the Phoenix Mercury. After spending some time with the Charlotte Sting and receiving limited minutes with them, Miller joined the Indiana Fever. While playing with the Fever, she began to flourish in a bigger role. She was named the Most Improved Player of 2004, and she averaged 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals.

Miller spent two years with the Fever before she joined the Mercury. Phoenix sent Anna DeForge to Indiana to get her, and when she came to the Mercury, she helped them accomplish something significant.

In her second season with the team, the Mercury won their first championship. They beat the Detroit Shock, who had two championships under their belt at that time. They won in 2003, and they won in 2006, which was the year they beat the Sacramento Monarchs.

Aug 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an official Wilson WNBA basketball at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Phoenix ruined Detroit's chances at a repeat, as they beat them in a competitive series.

During that year, Miller had her best playoff game. She had a 16-point game against the Seattle Storm in a game where Phoenix's starters played well overall. Miller also had six rebounds and three assists in that game.

Detroit Shock's Deanna Nolan dribbles past Phoenix Mercury's Kelly Miller during Game 1 of the WNBA Finals at the Palace of Auburn Hills, Sept. 5. 2007. The Shock defeated the Mercury, 108-100. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miller was one of four players who scored in double figures. Cappie Pondexter was the team's leading scorer, as she had 25 points. She also had five assists, two rebounds and a steal. Diana Taurasi had 20 points, six assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block. Penny Taylor had 18 points, five assists, five rebounds and a steal.

Miller helps the Mercury advance

The Mercury beat the Storm 95-89 in that game, and it led to them advancing to the next round. They faced the San Antonio Silver Stars, and they ended up sweeping them as well.

After that championship season, Miller spent one more year with the Mercury before being traded to the Minnesota Lynx. Then, she also spent time with teams like the Atlanta Dream and the Washington Mystics.

Aug 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the name of WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert on an official WNBA basketball during a WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miller made the playoffs six times in her career, and the championship win in the 2007 season was her lone playoff year with the Mercury. Miller had a good career overall, and with her being a part of that championship team, she has a special place in the franchise's history.

Davion Moore
Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.