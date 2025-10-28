How The Mercury Defended Their Home Floor
After a challenging 2022 season, things did not get better for the Phoenix Mercury. The 2023 season was a difficult time, as the Mercury finished the season with a record of 9-31.
It was a frustrating period, and wins were scarce. Their first win was against the Minnesota Lynx, as they beat them 90-81.
The Mercury struggled in general, but when it came to home games, they were significantly better than they were on the road.
In the 2023 season, the Mercury were 8-12 on their home floor. Their win over the Lynx was not only their first win of the season, but it was also their first home win. They faced the Chicago Sky before that, and the Sky beat them 75-69. After beating Minnesota, Phoenix hosted the Los Angeles Sparks, and they lost that game. The Sparks beat them 99-93 in overtime, despite a strong performance from Brittney Griner.
Griner had 24 points and 11 rebounds in that outing, but the Sparks held on and got the win. It was a while before the Mercury won another home game, and after going on a six-game losing streak, Phoenix picked up a home win over the Indiana Fever. They beat the Fever 85-63, and Griner had another strong game that put them over the top. She had 22 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal.
After that win, the Mercury were 3-11, and later on, they picked up a win over Los Angeles. They beat them 78-72 in a game where Griner had another double-double. She had 29 points and 11 rebounds, and Phoenix was now 4-14.
After a brief stop in Las Vegas, Phoenix was home for the next two games. They faced the Connecticut Sun and the Sky, and they beat them both. They beat the Sun 72-66, and Cunningham was the team's leading scorer. She had 17 points, as well as six rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block.
The Mercury beat the Sky 80-62, and Peddy was the leading scorer this time around. She had 20 points, six rebounds and an assist. Phoenix improved to 6-15 due to those wins at home.
Taurasi makes history in Mercury win
Phoenix continued to struggle throughout the season, but they did pick up a significant win against the Atlanta Dream. They beat them 91-71, and Taurasi had 42 points. It was also the night she reached 10,000 points.
It was not a great year for the Mercury, but their home wins and Taurasi's big performance gave fans something to cheer for. Then, come next season, things started to turn around.
