How The Preseason Prepared Phoenix For The 2024 Season
The Phoenix Mercury are no strangers to making the playoffs. They made it this year, which was their 19th postseason appearance. With Nate Tibbetts leading the way, the Mercury have made the playoffs for the last two seasons. They made it in his first year, and they lost to the Minnesota Lynx.
Phoenix finished that season with a record of 19-21. They were a decent team at home, they ran into some issues on the road, and they played well against Western Conference teams.
Before they kicked off the season, the Mercury had two preseason games. They faced the Seattle Storm and the Los Angeles Sparks in those outings. Phoenix lost both of those games, and the first was a blowout.
The Storm beat them 85-59, and the Mercury had a single player who scored in double figures. Diana Taurasi was that player, and she had 10 points, two rebounds and a block. It was a quiet night for the Mercury, and the Storm took advantage. Jewell Loyd led Seattle with 18 points, five rebounds, an assist and a steal. Then, Nneka Ogwumike had 15 points and three rebounds.
Los Angeles beat them 98-85, and Phoenix had a better showing. Kahleah Copper, their new addition, was the leading scorer, as she finished with 16 points. She also had three assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block. Taurasi had 13 points, two steals, a rebound and an assist.
The Sparks had four players who scored in double figures. They had two players who had 21 points, as Dearica Hamby and Zia Cooke led the team in scoring. Then, Aari McDonald had 11 and Lexie Brown had 10.
Mercury prepare for the season
Phoenix had a decent season, and their preseason games were not a reflection of their season. They lost both, but they still managed to be a playoff team. This year's Mercury team did the same thing, as they lost both preseason games but reached the WNBA Finals.
The Mercury were on the right track, and even though the 2024 team was much different from this year's team, they both had their share of success. The preseason is a time for new players to get adjusted, and it allows the team to warm up. Regardless of the result, it is an important time, and the Mercury used it to prepare for a solid season.
