How the Mercury Kicked Off Special 2021 Season
The Phoenix Mercury had an extraordinary 2021 season, as they finished the year with a record of 19-13. They had a good regular season, but what stands out the most about that year is their playoff run.
The Mercury exceeded expectations, and they reached the WNBA Finals for the fifth time in history. Before all of that, the Mercury were getting ready for the season. They re-signed Diana Taurasi to a contract, Skylar Diggins was preparing for her second season with the team, and Phoenix completed a couple trades during the offseason.
Storm rain on Mercury's parade
Phoenix prepared for the season, and during the preseason, they took on the Seattle Storm. The Storm beat them 88-71, and one of the team's new additions was Phoenix's leading scorer. Kia Nurse finished the game with 12 points, three assists and a rebound. Brittney Griner was the team's second-leading scorer, and she had 11 points. She also had four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal.
On the other side, Ezi Magbegor was the Storm's leading scorer with 17. She also had seven rebounds, three steals, three blocks and an assist. The Storm had two other players in double figures, and interestingly enough, there are Mercury ties.
Candice Dupree was their second-leading scorer, and she had 11 points, five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. She signed a deal with them earlier that year and she spent some time with them being being waived. Then, she finished the year with the Atlanta Dream, which was her final stop.
Kitija Laksa was the other player who scored in double figures, as she had 13 points, an assist and a steal off the bench. She played during preseason, but she did not play during the regular season.
Kiana Williams also played in that game, and she had five points, three assists and two rebounds. Williams was a part of the Mercury's training camp roster the following year, and while she did not make the roster, she played for the Mercury years later. She averaged 4.1 points and a rebound in 11 games.
The Storm looked good in their preseason win, and while both teams had impressive seasons, the Mercury were the ones who went on a deep playoff run.
