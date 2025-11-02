Why The Mercury Were The Top Team In The West
The WNBA has been around since 1996, and the league had its first season in 1997. It started with eight teams, and the Phoenix Mercury joined the likes of the Charlotte Sting, the Los Angeles Sparks and others.
The Mercury's first season was a success, as they finished the year with the record of 16-12. Their performance in the season led to them being the top team in the Western Conference. The team that was closest to them was the Sparks, who finished the year with a record of 14-14.
Phoenix had a good year, and the only teams that had a better record than the Mercury were in the Eastern Conference. The Houston Comets had the best record in the league that year, as they finished 18-10. Then, the New York Liberty were right behind them, as they had a 17-11 record.
In the end, the Comets and Liberty faced each other in the WNBA Finals, and Houston won the league's first championship. Before that game, the Mercury faced the Liberty in the previous round, and New York won 59-41.
Mercury take down conference rivals
The Mercury did well overall, but they were especially strong against Western Conference teams. They were 9-3 against conference rivals, and after playing all of the Eastern Conference teams in their first month, the Mercury faced the Utah Starzz at the beginning of the second.
Phoenix picked up a 77-55 win over Utah, and Jennifer Gillom was the team's leading scorer with 21 points. She also had six rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block. The Mercury had some other nice performances, as Bridget Pettis had 14 points, seven assists, six rebounds and a steal. Then, Toni Foster had 10 points, nine rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal.
After that, the Mercury faced them again a few games later, and the Starzz picked up a win. They beat them 52-51, and Foster was the team's leading scorer with 14 points. Then, Phoenix faced Western Conference teams in the next three games, and all of them were wins. They beat the Sparks, and they beat the Sacramento Monarchs in back-to-back games.
As the season progressed, the Mercury continued to face conference rivals, and their other losses to West teams came from games against the Sparks. The Mercury were great against conference foes, and in the end, those performances helped them in the playoffs.
Please follow us on X to read more about the 1997 Mercury team and how hey played that season when you click right here!