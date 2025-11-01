Looking Back at a Key Mercury Foe
The 2022 season was a challenging time for the Phoenix Mercury. They played without one of their biggest stars, as Brittney Griner dealt with an issue overseas.
The Mercury finished that season with a record of 15-21, and they just made the playoffs. There were four teams beneath them, and they all had their struggles helped the Mercury make it to the postseason. The Minnesota Lynx and the Atlanta Dream had records of 14-22, the Los Angeles Sparks were 13-23 and the Indiana Fever were 5-31.
Phoenix was eliminated from the playoffs, as the Las Vegas Aces pulled off a sweep. In the last game of the series, the Mercury were led by Kaela Davis, who had an impressive 23-point game in that outing. She did what she could, but the Mercury were sent home by the team that went on to win it all that year.
Before the postseason, and even the regular season, the Mercury were getting ready for everything. They had some new faces, and they had to incorporate those players as they tried to play without Griner.
The Mercury faced the Seattle Storm in the preseason, and the Storm beat them 82-78. Seattle is one of Phoenix's biggest Western Conference foes, and while the preseason is a time to prepare for the season and "warm up" before the real deal kicks off, the Storm had the upper hand over the Mercury.
Mercury's new signing gets going
Phoenix was led by one of the team's new additions, as Tina Charles had 16 points, six rebounds and an assist. Shey Peddy and Kiana Williams were not too far behind, as both of them have 12 points. Peddy also had three rebounds, an assist and a steal. Williams had two rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Charles played well in that outing, and in the Mercury's second game of the regular season, she had a double-double. She had 22 points and 11 rebounds against Seattle, and Phoenix won 97-77.
Ironically, the Storm would be the team Charles would play for later in the season, as she received a buyout nearly a month later. The Mercury got off to a slow start, and Charles, who came to Phoenix in hopes of winning a title, finished her season with the Storm.
The Mercury had a challenging year, and while the preseason and the beginning of the regular season did not go their way, they still reached the playoffs.
