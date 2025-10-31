Mercury's DeForge Puts On A Show Against The Liberty
Anna DeForge played with the Phoenix Mercury for a few years, and in that time, she had the best seasons of her career. She took her game to another level, and at a time where the Mercury were trying to get back into the playoffs, she was doing her part, and tried to get them there.
DeForge played for Phoenix from 2003 to 2006. Before that, she played for the Detroit Shock, and she averaged 5.4 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and a steal. In her first season with the Mercury, she averaged 11.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals.
The following year was her best, as she averaged 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals. That was also the year where she had her career high.
DeForge shines in game against the Liberty
In a game against the New York Liberty, DeForge had a 31-point game. She was the team's leading scorer, and the only other player who scored in double figures was Diana Taurasi. Taurasi had 14 points. DeForge also had four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Despite her big performance, the Mercury lost that game. New York beat them 77-69 to pick up their ninth win. They were 9-10 while Phoenix dropped to 8-11.
DeForge had another solid year with the Mercury, and in 2006, she was traded to the Indiana Fever. Phoenix received Kelly Miller in return.
During her time with Indiana, DeForge made the playoffs. Those were the only years she reached the postseason, and during the Fever's 2007 run, she averaged 16.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and an assist. DeForge and Indiana had a good year, as they finished the season with a record of 21-13. They faced the Connecticut Sun in the first round, and they beat them 3-1. Then, they lost to the Shock in the next round.
The Shock reached the WNBA Finals, where they faced the Mercury. Detroit was seeking another championship after winning one in 2006, but that did not happen. The Mercury beat them 3-2 to win their first championship in history.
After her time with the Fever, DeForge played for the Minnesota Lynx and she returned to the Shock. Then, she spent time overseas before calling it a career. DeForge had a nice career, and in that time, she was named an All-Star. Her time with the Mercury was notable, and she was one of the bright spots of a difficult time.
