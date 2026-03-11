Mercury's Brown Has Fantastic Big 12 Tournament Run
Kalani Brown joined the Phoenix Mercury last season, and she is their only player under contract for this season. Players like Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas are free agents, but having Brown is a good start.
Brown averaged 5.1 points and four rebounds in 2025, and she played 29 games. Phoenix is the center's fourth team, and she started her WNBA journey with the Los Angeles Sparks. She was drafted by them in 2019, and before that, she helped Baylor achieve something special.
Brown wins a special award, helps Baylor succeed
Baylor won a national championship, and the center played a big role in the team's win. Before that, Brown and her teammates won the Big 12 Tournament, and she won Most Outstanding Player.
During that tournament, Brown had some big performances, and her team kicked things off with a win over Texas Tech. Baylor beat Texas Tech 100-61, and Brown had 14 points and five rebounds. The center and her teammates advanced, and they faced Kansas State. They picked up another win, as they beat the Wildcats 88-60.
Phoenix's center kept up her impressive play, and she had 24 points, nine rebounds, an assist and a block.
With those games out of the way, Baylor faced Iowa State in the final game. That was another win, as the Bears picked up a 67-49 win. Brown finished the game with 17 points, seven rebounds, an assist and a block. She won Most Outstanding Player for the second year in a row, and the first time, she helped Baylor get a 77-69 win over Texas.
That was a big year for Baylor, and the center averaged 15.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.6 assists. She caught the eye of the Sparks, and she played 28 games in her season with them. She played for the Atlanta Dream, and after two seasons with them, she played for the Dallas Wings. Today, she is with the Mercury, and it happened through the big deal involving Sabally and Thomas.
Brown had some strong seasons in college, and during that time, she received recognition for her efforts. Winning the Most Outstanding Player award two years in a row is no easy task, and the center has an interesting place in Big 12 history. Brown is a skilled player, and this year, she will help the Mercury strive for success.
