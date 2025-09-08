How The Mercury Won Two Season Series This Week
The Phoenix Mercury had another good week, as they picked up wins over the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics. They beat the Fever 85-79 and they beat the Mystics 75-69. While those were good, close wins, Phoenix also lost to the Connecticut Sun. The Sun ended up beating them 87-84 and they snapped the Mercury's six-game winning streak.
Phoenix's regular season is winding down, and they have two more games before they start their playoff run. After facing their share of Eastern Conference teams, they will face Western Conference teams in the next two games. While they get ready for those games, it is a good time to look at what they did in their recent games.
The Mercury kept their winning streak alive with the win over the Fever, and they did it with the help of Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner. Thomas almost had another triple-double, as she finished with 23 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Bonner had a strong game against her former team, as she had 19 points and four rebounds.
Outside of Thomas and Bonner, there were a few other Mercury players who ended up having good games. Satou Sabally had 13 points, Kahleah Copper had 11 and Sami Whitcomb had 10. With the games that Thomas and Bonner had, the Mercury won their season series with the Fever 2-1.
Mercury get another sweep
After beating the Fever, they swept the Mystics with a win on the road. Copper was the team's leading scorer with 18 points, while Thomas and Whitcomb had 12 points each. This was another near triple-double for Thomas, as she had 11 rebounds and nine assists. Then, Sabally had a nice game of her own, as she had 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Connecticut gave Phoenix some trouble, and they fought their way to a close win over a contending team. The Sun had nice performances from players like Marina Mabrey and former Mercury player Tina Charles. On the Mercury's side, Copper was their leading scorer once again, and Thomas, Sabally and Whitcomb were not too far behind.
The Mercury did well overall, even with the loss to the Sun. They continue to show why they are a contending team, and when the playoffs start, they will be one step closer to winning a championship. The regular season is not quite over, but once it is finished, it will be Phoenix's time to shine.
