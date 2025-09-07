Mercury Miss The Sweep in Loss to Suns
While the Phoenix Mercury lost to the Connecticut Sun, Phoenix won another season series in the process. The Sun beat them 87-84 in a close, competitive battle, and they avoided being swept. However, the Mercury won the series 2-1.
Phoenix started the series with an 83-75 win over Connecticut. That was the game where the Mercury were relatively quiet, at least compared to some of their other performances, but Alyssa Thomas and Lexi Held were their leading scorers.
They both had 14 points and were two of the five Mercury players who scored 10 or more points. That was also one of the games where Thomas almost had a triple-double, as she had 11 assists and eight rebounds. In what was her game against her former team, Thomas filled that stat sheet.
Then, Kahleah Copper had 13 points, Satou Sabally had 12 and Kitija Laksa had 11. The Mercury got off to a hot start in that game, as they scored the first 10 points of the first quarter, and the Sun remained scoreless for a period. The Mercury led 22-9 by the end of that quarter, and they continued to play well and got the win.
These two teams met again later in the season, and it was the Mercury's first home game after their five-game road trip. They picked up another great win, as they beat the Sun 82-66.
Phoenix got off to another hot start, and they outscored the Sun 26-6 in the first quarter. They held on, got the win and improved to 2-0 in the series.
Sabally was the team's leading scorer in that game, and she finished with 23 points. She missed their game against the Chicago Sky, but she came back and had one of her best games of the season.
DeWanna Bonner had a great game off the bench, as she finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. Copper had 15 points and Thomas had a triple-double. That was her second in a row, and she made history in the following game, as she was the first player in WNBA history to have three consecutive triple-doubles
Mercury win series 2-1
As mentioned, Connecticut avoided the sweep after beating Phoenix in the final game. Copper led the team with 18 points, and she was one of four players who scored in double figures. On the other side, the Sun were led by Marina Mabrey had 23 points and Tina Charles, a former Mercury player, had a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds.
Another noteworthy performance from the Sun came from their rookie Leila Lacan. Lacan scored six points in the last 30 seconds. She helpd the Sun seal the deal and ultimately, they avoided the sweep.
Phoenix's winning streak has come to an end, but with two games remaining, they have a chance to bounce back.
The Sun have heart, and while this was a good win for them, the Mercury took care of business in the first two games.
