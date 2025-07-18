Retro Mercury Player Profile: Candice Dupree
This year's Phoenix Mercury team may achieve great things. They have the talent to win it all, and if they take down other contenders, they will win the franchise's fourth championship.
During those championship years, the Mercury had a great group of players. Everyone had their role, and they knew what had to be done for them to win.
The 2014 season was a dominant year for the Mercury, and this player profile will look at one of the members of that team.
Candice Dupree played for the Mercury from 2010 to 2016. She started her career with the Chicago Sky, as they drafted her with the sixth pick of the 2006 WNBA Draft. The Mercury had the second pick of that year's draft, and they selected Cappie Pondexter.
Dupree had some solid seasons with Chicago, and she averaged a career-high 16.5 points in 2007. She also averaged 7.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.
The Mercury acquired Dupree in a deal in March 2010. It was a three-team deal that involved Phoenix, Chicago and the New York Liberty. Pondexter went to the Liberty, and the Sky acquired Shameka Christon and Catherine Kraayeveld. Both Dupree and Pondexter requested trades at that time.
In Dupree's first season with the Mercury, she averaged 15.7 points and 7.6 rebounds.
In 2014, Dupree averaged 14.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists. She was their third-leading scorer that season, as Dianna Taurasi and Brittney Griner were ahead of her. Taurasi averaged 16.2 points and Griner averaged 15.6. Dupree was one of five players to average 10 or more points that season.
Phoenix finished the season with a record of 29-5. They won the championship by beating Dupree's old team. They beat the Sky 3-0. Before beating Chicago, Phoenix defeated the Los Angeles Sparks and the Minnesota Lynx.
Dupree was a reliable player who could score and get rebounds. She left her mark during her time in Phoenix, and it led to a championship. She stayed with the Mercury for two more years before she was traded to the Indiana Fever.
The Mercury's 2014 is one that will be discussed for years to come. Dupree played a significant role in their success that year, as stars like Taurasi and Griner led the way. Dupree had good years with the Mercury, and like others, she deserves to be recognized.
Please follow us on X and keep with the Phoenix Mercury francwhen you click right here!