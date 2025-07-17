Will Sami Whitcomb Be Added To The 3-Point Contest?
The 2025 All-Star Game is coming up, and as always, the WNBA will have its 3-Point Contest. Last year's event featured players such as New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones, Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride and Washington Mystics center Stefanie Dolson.
Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream won last year, and she is looking retain her title.
There have been some exceptional shooters in this contest, and Phoenix is home to one of them.
Sami Whitcomb participated in the contest back in 2023, and she came in second place. She was a member of the Seattle Storm at the time.
Whitcomb finished with 28 points in the first round and 24 in the second. Her 28 points were the best in the first, but Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu had a stellar performance in the second round.
Ionescu finished with 37 points, which became the highest-scoring round by a WNBA or NBA player. She made history, and it caught the attention of the NBA. The NBA invited her to partcipate in a shootout with Steph Curry.
As far as Whitcomb, that was not the first time she participated in a contest. She participated in the 2021 contest as a member of the Liberty. She finished with 26 points in the first round. Allie Quigley had 28 points in both rounds and ultimately won the contest.
Whitcomb is no stranger to the contest, and with recent injuries, the sharpshooting veteran could become a participant this year. Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will miss the All-Star Game and the 3-Point Contest due to a groin injury.
Washington Mystics' Brittney Sykes will take Clark's place in the game. As far as her replacement in the 3-Point event, that will determined.
Whitcomb has shot well this season, as she is shooting 37 percent from 3-point range. The Mercury have been one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the league, and their 36-year-old veteran is a big part of their success in that area. The Mercury are fourth in 3-point percentage, as they shoot 34.5 percent.
Whitcomb had a big game recently, as she had 36 points in Phoenix's blowout win over the Dallas Wings. She made seven 3-pointers in that game. Whitcomb can get hot at any moment, and she could make the All-Star festivities even more intriguing. There are options out there, but Whitcomb becoming Clark's replacement may be the way to go.
