How Pondexter's Rookie Season Led To Mercury's Success
Cappie Pondexter is a Phoenix Mercury legend, and in her time with the team, she helped them win two championships. She helped them win in 2007, which was the second year of her career. She averaged 17.2 points that season, and she also averaged four assists and 3.6 rebounds.
Pondexter kept that momentum going in the playoffs, and she averaged 23.9 points, 5.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals. She became the first Mercury player to win Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) as her stellar performance in that series helped her team make history.
Before winning a championship, she had a notable rookie season. She averaged 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals. She made the All-Rookie Team that year, and she joined players like Candice Dupree and Monique Currie.
Pondexter also made history, as her points per game average that year was one of the highest from a rookie. The Mercury legend is fourth in that area, as the only players who averaged points in their rookie season are Cynthia Cooper, Seimone Augustus, who was the first pick of Pondexter's draft class and A'ja Wilson.
Cooper averaged 22.2 points in her rookie year, Augustus averaged 21.9 and Wilson averaged 20.7. When it comes to total points during a rookie season, Pondexter is once again in the top 10.
In her first season, she scored a total of 624 points. This makes her seventh on the list, and there are some notable names ahead of her. Caitlin Clark is first on the list, as she scored 769 points in her first year. Augustus had 744 points and she won Rookie of the Year.
Paige Bueckers, who won Rookie of the Year this season, scored 692. Then, Wilson and Sonia Citron finish out the top five. Arike Ogunbowale is in front of Pondexter, as she had 630 points.
Mercury are well-represented, list features another great
The Mercury have another player in the top 15, as Diana Taurasi had 578 points in her rookie season. Players like Cooper, Breanna Stewart, Candace Parker and Tamika Catchings are between Pondexter and Taurasi.
Pondexter was a great player who was known for her scoring ability. So, it is no surprise that she is featured on another list.
