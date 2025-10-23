How Phoenix Defeated A Conference Rival In A Thrilling Battle

Phoenix Mercury On SI

The Phoenix Mercury faced the Los Angeles Sparks early in the season, and they picked up a close win that helped set the tone for the season.

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) yells out to the referee after a foul call in their game against the Los Angeles Sparks at PHX Arena on Sept. 9, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury picked up some nice wins during the season. At times they defeated tough teams like the Minnesota Lynx or the Seattle Storm. In that time, they also picked up wins over teams that struggled like the Connecticut, the Chicago Sky and the Dallas Wings.

Some wins were blowouts, and other times they were close. Regardless, the Mercury won and added to their impressive season.

Mercury take down a conference rival

The Mercury had a close game against a Western Conference rival, and it was early in the season. In fact, it was their second game of the year. Phoenix hosted the Los Angeles Sparks, and they beat them 89-86.

Fans cheer from the stands as the Phoenix Mercury play the Los Angeles Sparks at PHX Arena on Sept. 9, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before the start of the season, the Mercury brought in two new stars. Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas came to Phoenix, after the Mercury acquired them in a deal. The duo was off to a good start in their time with the team, as they were the team's leading scorers in the win over Los Angeles.

Sabally had 25 points, five rebounds, three assists, three rebounds and a steal. Thomas had 19 points, seven assists, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

Sep 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) reacts after a shot against the Los Angeles Sparks during the second half of a WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another new edition had a nice game, as Monique Akoa Makani had 11 points, three assists and two rebounds. Akoa Makani's performance was a glimpse of how she would perform for the rest of the season. The rookie contributed in different areas, and sometimes her performances would fly under the radar. Regardless, she played well and helped the team get a win over Los Angeles.

Aug 26, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson (2)and Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) reach for a loose ball during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Los Angeles put up a fight in this game, as they trimmed the Mercury's lead, and their new star Kelsey Plum kept them in the game. She got going late in the fourth quarter, but the Mercury held on, Sabally made two free throws after a shot by Plum made it 87-86, and the Mercury came away with a close win.

Phoenix's win showed that they can handle adversity, and that fact helped them throughout the season. They faced even tougher opponents, and if the Mercury found themselves in yet another tight situation, they were prepared for it.

The new-look Mercury were on the right track early in the season, and they continued to flourish by the end of the regular season. The win over the Sparks helped set the tone, and it was only up from there.

