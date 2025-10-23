How Phoenix Defeated A Conference Rival In A Thrilling Battle
The Phoenix Mercury picked up some nice wins during the season. At times they defeated tough teams like the Minnesota Lynx or the Seattle Storm. In that time, they also picked up wins over teams that struggled like the Connecticut, the Chicago Sky and the Dallas Wings.
Some wins were blowouts, and other times they were close. Regardless, the Mercury won and added to their impressive season.
Mercury take down a conference rival
The Mercury had a close game against a Western Conference rival, and it was early in the season. In fact, it was their second game of the year. Phoenix hosted the Los Angeles Sparks, and they beat them 89-86.
Before the start of the season, the Mercury brought in two new stars. Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas came to Phoenix, after the Mercury acquired them in a deal. The duo was off to a good start in their time with the team, as they were the team's leading scorers in the win over Los Angeles.
Sabally had 25 points, five rebounds, three assists, three rebounds and a steal. Thomas had 19 points, seven assists, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal.
Another new edition had a nice game, as Monique Akoa Makani had 11 points, three assists and two rebounds. Akoa Makani's performance was a glimpse of how she would perform for the rest of the season. The rookie contributed in different areas, and sometimes her performances would fly under the radar. Regardless, she played well and helped the team get a win over Los Angeles.
Los Angeles put up a fight in this game, as they trimmed the Mercury's lead, and their new star Kelsey Plum kept them in the game. She got going late in the fourth quarter, but the Mercury held on, Sabally made two free throws after a shot by Plum made it 87-86, and the Mercury came away with a close win.
Phoenix's win showed that they can handle adversity, and that fact helped them throughout the season. They faced even tougher opponents, and if the Mercury found themselves in yet another tight situation, they were prepared for it.
The new-look Mercury were on the right track early in the season, and they continued to flourish by the end of the regular season. The win over the Sparks helped set the tone, and it was only up from there.
