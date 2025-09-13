Mercury Legend And Others Representing No. 23
The No. 22 is significant for the Phoenix Mercury, as one of their first stars wore it. Jennifer Gillom wore that number, and she had successful seasons with the Mercury in their early years. She played with them from 1997 to 2002, and after that, she spent some time with the Los Angeles Sparks.
Gillom was a fantastic player, and eventually, she was honored by the team. A few players wore No. 22 after her, but the number is retired due to Gillom's contributions to the franchise. Now, moving on in the series, the next number up is No. 23.
In basketball, the No. 23 is legendary. When it comes to this number, the first player that comes to mind is Michael Jordan. Then, LeBron James may come to mind as well. Jordan made the number famous, and most players who wear it do so because of "Air Jordan" himself.
The Mercury have had multiple players wear the number, and the origins of this number for the franchise date back to 1999.
Angela Aycock was the first player to wear the number. She appeared in eight games with the Mercury that year, and then she spent time with the Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx. Before her time with Phoenix, she played overseas and in the American Basketball League.
MerleLynn Lange-Harris wore the number in the same year, but it was for a brief moment. Then, in 2000, Brandy Reed wore it. Reed started her career with the Mercury back in 1998, and she played 24 games with them. Then, she was drafted by the Lynx in an expansion draft the following year. However, they traded her back to the Mercury in 2000.
Reed had a great year in 2000, as she averaged 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 steals. She spent two more years with Phoenix after that, but those were her last seasons in the league.
The next player to wear it was Gwen Jackson. She wore it for two seasons, then after her, one of the Mercury's top players wore it.
Mercury draft a star guard
In 2006, the Mercury drafted Cappie Pondexter, and she played a key role in the team winning their first championship. She won Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) that year, and in 2009, she helped Phoenix win another championship.
Pondexter had great years with the Mercury, and her best year with them was in 2008. She averaged 21.1 points, 4.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals. She was one of Phoenix's go-to players before they traded her before the 2010 season. The Mercury received Candice Dupree, and Pondexter ended up with the New York Liberty. She left her mark with the team, and she is possibly the most well-known player to wear 23 for Phoenix.
After Pondexter, Taylor Lilley, Avery Warley-Talbert, Tiffany Bias, Cayla George and Ashley Joens wore it over the years. Now, Kiana Williams wears it, and she will be one of their reserves as the Mercury head into the playoffs.
The No. 23 is special, and like the other numbers explored in this series, there have been some great players who represented the Mercury in it.
