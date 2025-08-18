What Was Cappie Pondexter's Best Game With The Mercury?
Cappie Pondexter started her career with the Phoenix Mercury, as they drafted her with the second pick in the 2006 WNBA Draft. She was a star at Rutgers, and she carried that momentum into her rookie season. She averaged 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals and she was a member of the WNBA All-Rookie Team that season.
Pondexter accomplished great things with the Mercury, as she was the first Phoenix player to win Finals MVP. Phoenix won their first championship in 2007, and she played a big role in their win. Then, she won another championship with them in 2009 before she was traded to the New York Liberty.
Her time in Phoenix was memorable, and in that period, she had some big games. Pondexter's best game happened in her rookie season.
In a game against the Detroit Shock, Pondexter had 35 points. She had an efficient game, as she shot 63 percent from the field. She made four 3-pointers in that game, and she also knocked down seven free throws. A lot things went right for Pondexter, and the Mercury picked up a nice win as a result.
Pondexter also had seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. She played well overall, and she was one of three players to score in double digits. Kelly Miller had 14 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals. Diana Taurasi had 13 points, five assists, four rebounds and a steal. All three of them played well, and the Mercury won 91-76.
Overall, Pondexter averaged 19.2 points, 4.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds and a steal in her years with the Mercury. Phoenix traded Pondexter before the 2010 season, and they received Candice Dupree in return. Dupree had good years with the team, and she won a championship in 2014.
New York was not Pondexter's last stop, as she also played for the Chicago Sky, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Indiana Fever before calling it a career in 2019.
The Mercury have had their share of talented players, and Pondexter was one of them. She could put up big numbers at any moment, and she made the team even more dangerous. Her contributions to the Mercury will always be remembered, and it all started with a successful rookie season.
