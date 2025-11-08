Mercury's Pondexter Has Season High Against Now-Defunct Team
Cappie Pondexter is one of the Phoenix Mercury's most legendary players. She joined the team in 2006, as they drafted her with the second pick of that year's draft.
Pondexter, who was known for her scoring, starting contributing to the team right away, and she averaged 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals. Her performance during the season led to her making the All-Rookie Team.
In her second year, Pondexter continued to shine. She had another impressive season, and she helped the Mercury make history as she played a big role in their championship win.
After the Mercury's historic season, Pondexter was still going strong, and she averaged 21.2 points, 4.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals. The Mercury were looking to repeat, and but they finished the season with a record of 16-18. This was a significant different from their 23-11 season the year before, and despite being only two games under .500, the Mercury missed the playoffs.
Regardless, Pondexter had a strong season, and she was the team's second-leading scorer. The only player who scored more than her was Diana Taurasi, and she averaged 24.1 points. That was the second time in Taurasi's career that she led the league in scoring.
Pondexter has season high against now-defunct team
Pondexter had some great games that season, and her best that year was against the Sacramento Monarchs. She had 33 points, eight assists, two rebounds and a steal. Pondexter's scoring was on display, but she showed that she can get her teammates involved.
The Mercury guard was not the only player who scored in double figures, as Taurasi had 20 points, Kelly Miller had 13 points and Tangela Smith had 10.
The Mercury lost that game, as the Monarchs beat them 105-97. Phoenix was a few games under .500 at that time, and Sacramento was inching closer. They improved to 10-11 after that game, and by the end of the year, they were 18-16. The Monarchs reached the playoffs, and they were knocked out by the San Antonio Silver Stars.
Pondexter and the Mercury may have missed the playoffs, but the following year, she helped them win another championship. They beat the Indiana Fever 3-2, and Pondexter averaged 19.1 points in the regular season and 18.2 points in the postseason.
The 2008 season was a challenge for Phoenix, but the play of Pondexter was one of the bright spots.
