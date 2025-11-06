Why The Mercury Are One Of The League's Best Teams
The Phoenix Mercury did something special this season, as they reached the WNBA Finals with a new-look roster. The Mercury added several players this year, and two of them were stars for their previous teams.
Phoenix finished the season with a record of 27-17, and come playoff time, the team could not be stopped. They beat the New York Liberty 2-1 in their first playoff series.
The Mercury started the series with a loss, but they bounced back in the next two. Then, they advanced and faced a team that gave them trouble during the regular season. The Minnesota Lynx were the best team in the league during that time, and they finished with a record of 34-10.
Minnesota was arguably the favorite this year, and after beating the Golden State Valkyries, it was time for a series against Phoenix. The Lynx started that series off with an 82-69 win over the Mercury, but Phoenix won the next three to advance. Then, they were swept by the Las Vegas Aces in the Finals.
Mercury make history
Phoenix's trip to the Finals was the sixth in the franchise's history. They made it for the first time back in 1998, and they lost to the Houston Comets. The next time the Mercury made it that far, they made history by winning their first championship.
The Mercury are one of the league' top teams, and their Finals appearances puts them in elite company. They are one of the few teams who have been in the Finals five or more times.
Minnesota is the first time that comes to mind, as the Lynx have reached the Finals seven times. They made it for the first time in 2011, and they went on to win the franchise's first championship. Then, they made it in 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2024. They won three more championships in that time.
New York has made it six times, and the 1997 season was the franchise's first time. They faced the Comets in that time, and Houston beat them. After that, the Liberty made it in 1999, 2000, 2002, 2023 and 2024. Despite making it all of those years, their 2024 appearance was the first time they won a championship.
The Los Angeles Sparks have made the Finals five times. They made it for the first time 2001 and they won. Then, they followed up with a win in 2002. They made the Finals in 2003, they lost that one. Then, they made it in 2016 and 2017, with the first being their most-recent championship.
These four teams are legendary, and come next season, the Mercury can add to their legacy.
