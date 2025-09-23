How Phoenix's 2004 Draft Changed The Franchise Forever
The Phoenix Mercury had a challenging season in 2003. They finished that season with a record of 8-26, and they missed the playoffs for the third time in a row.
Phoenix was in need of a change, and luckily, help was on the way. The Mercury have had some solid drafts over the years, but their most significant draft happened in 2004. At that time, a college star was getting her share of accolades, and it was only natural that she would become the first pick.
The Mercury had four draft picks that year, as they had two picks in the first round, one in the second round and one in the third. They started the draft with a bang, as they selected the game-changing college star.
With the first pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft, the Mercury selected Diana Taurasi. Taurasi spent her college years with UConn, and she helped them win three championships in that time. They won in 2002, and they went on to win in 2003 and 2004 as well.
Taurasi had her best college season in her third year, as she averaged 17.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 blocks.
Overall, Taurasi averaged 15.0 points, 4.5 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals and a block in her years with UConn.
Taurasi gets going in rookie season
Once she was drafted, Taurasi wasted little time when it came to making an impact. She averaged 17.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals in her rookie season, which led to her winning Rookie of the Year, and making the All-First Team.
Her first season was just the tip of the iceberg, and she continued to shine throughout the years. Then, she ended up leading the team to multiple championships. Taurasi is a name that will forever be tied to the Mercury, and it all started with them drafting her in 2004.
After drafting Taurasi, the Mercury drafted Chandi Jones. Jones had some great college years with Houston, and after Phoenix drafted her, they traded her to the Detroit Shock. She spent a bit of time with them before they moved her to the Minnesota Lynx.
Phoenix also drafted Ashley Robinson and Maria Villarroel in the next two rounds. Robinson went on to spent some years in the league, as she played for Phoenix, the Chicago Sky, the Seattle Storm and the Washington Mystics. She won a championship with the Storm, as that was the year they beat the Atlanta Dream.
Villarroel was drafted by the Mercury, but she was traded to the Houston Comets.
This was a significant draft for Phoenix, and it was just the beginning of their turnaround.
