How The Mercury's Elite Drafts Have Shape Their History
The 1997 season was what started it all. The WNBA's inaugural season took place, and the Phoenix Mercury were involved.
There were eight teams in the league at that time, and Phoenix played alongside the Houston Comets, the Los Angeles Sparks and others. During that season, there were four teams per conference. Houston was in the same conference as the Charlotte Sting, the Cleveland Rockers and the New York Liberty.
Phoenix was in the same conference as the Sparks, the Sacramento Monarchs and the Utah Starzz.
With the league being brand new, teams needed to build their rosters. Outside of allocation and the 1997 WNBA Draft, there was another draft where players added to their roster. It was called the elite draft, and the Mercury added to significant pieces to their roster.
So, it is a good time to examine this draft alone and see the direction the Mercury went in as they build their roster.
When it comes to this draft, it involved players who had already graduated from college or were already playing professionally, whether it was internationally or for a league like the Women's American Basketball Association.
This draft consisted of two rounds, and the Mercury had the seventh pick and the 15th pick. With the seventh pick of that draft, Phoenix selected Bridget Pettis.
Pettis spent her college years with Florida, and before that, she attended Central Arizona College. She is known for being the first player to score a basket for the Mercury. Phoenix faced Charlotte in their first game, and Pettis set the tone.
The Mercury beat the Sting 76-59 in that game, and Pettis led the team with 17 points. Pettis had a good year, as she averaged 12.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals. She spent some years with the Mercury before she was traded to the Indiana Fever. Pettis also was an assistant coach for the Mercury for a period of time.
Mercury select an MVP
As far as Phoenix's next pick, they selected Nancy Lieberman. Lieberman was a successful college player, and after those years, she played in the Women's Pro Basketball League (WBL) and the WABA.
Lieberman won a championship in the WABA, and she won MVP the same year. Then, when she joined the Mercury years later, she averaged 2.6 points, 1.6 assists and 1.3 rebounds.
Phoenix had a nice season in 1997, and Pettis and Lieberman played a role in their success.
