Phoenix General Managers: Corey Gaines
Building a championship team is not an easy task. It takes planning and making great moves to help a team win. It takes drafting the right talent, making the right trades and signing players that help improve in some way, shape or fashion.
If a team struggles defensively, going out and getting a legitimate defender solves that problem. If a team needs more 3-pointer shooting, they will go out and find a sharpshooter.
The Phoenix Mercury were one of the first teams in the WNBA, and early on, Cheryl Miller as their coach and general manager. Seth Sulka took over after she left, and once he left in 2006, Ann Meyers Drysdale took over.
Meyers Drysdale helped the Mercury win their first championship. They also won another in her time as general manager. Meyers Drysdale was general manager until 2011, and after her was someone who also served as head coach.
Corey Gaines was the Mercury's next general manager. He was an assistant coach under Paul Westhead, but once he left, Gaines became Phoenix's new head coach.
The Mercury missed the playoffs in Gaines' first season, and they finished with a record of 16-18. The following year, the Mercury won their second championship. Gaines led his team to a 23-11 record.
Gaines continued to coach the Mercury and got them in the playoffs again in 2010 and 2011. In 2011, he added another responsibility to his plate, as he became general manager. He continued to coach the team, and in 2012, the team finished 7-27.
Phoenix made a big move before the 2013 season, as Gaines and the team drafted Brittney Griner. Griner was the first pick of a draft class that featured talents like Elena Delle Donne and Skylar Diggins. Griner made an impact and became one of the Mercury's top players.
Gaines started the 2013 season with the Mercury, and he coached 21 games. Then, Phoenix fired him as both head coach and general manager. Russ Pennell took over as interim head coach and Amber Cox took over as interim general manager.
In his time with Phoenix, Gaines did something special, he helped them win a championship, and he took over a challenging role in the process. He went on to be an assistant coach for the New York Knicks and the Washington Wizards after, and now, he will be coaching the Japan women's national basketball team. Gaines was one of seven general managers and since then, the Mercury have had other great people in that position.
