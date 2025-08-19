Monthly Review: How Did The Mercury Do In June?
August is flying by, and the Phoenix Mercury are doing well during this time. So far, the Mercury have picked up wins over teams like the Chicago Sky, the Connecticut Sun and more recently, they beat the Seattle Storm. They defeated the Storm 85-82.
The Mercury have six games left this month, and their next one is against the Golden State Valkyries. In their last meeting, Phoenix beat Golden State 78-77.
Last month was a busy month for the Mercury, as they navigated injuries to key players like Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper. They also signed DeWanna Bonner, who started the season with the Indiana Fever. However, after a brief stint in Indiana, she became a free agent. She signed with the Mercury, the team that drafted her in 2009. July was also the month when the WNBA held its All-Star Game. Alyssa Thomas played for Team Collier, who beat Team Clark 151-131.
It is time to go back even further and look at the Mercury's performance in June.
Mercury shoot for the Commissioner's Cup
The Mercury started that month with a win over the Los Angeles Sparks. They beat them 85-80 in what was a Commissioner's Cup game. Odyssey Sims had a big game for the Sparks, but a balanced effort from the Mercury helped them get the win. Phoenix had five players in double figures, and Satou Sabally was their leading scorer with 24 points. She also had nine rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Phoenix had more Commissioner's Cup games, as they faced the Minnesota Lynx, the Valkyries, the Storm, the Dallas Wings and the Aces. They lost to the Lynx and the Storm in that period. The Mercury finished their Commissioner's Cup games with a record of 4-2.
After that, they picked up some good wins over the Sun, the New York Liberty, the Sky and the Liberty once again. Those games were a part of a six-game winning streak that started with their win over the Wings during the cup games. Then, Phoenix ended the month with a loss.
The Mercury lost to the Aces, as Las Vegas beat them 84-81. Like their recent game, this was a close battle. It was somewhat of a quiet game for the Mercury, but Thomas led the team with 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.
Overall, the Mercury finished the month of June with a record of 8-3. It was a good month for them, and it helped set the tone for the following months. Phoenix is on the hunt for a championship, and months like this help put them in a position to do so.
Please follow us on X to see how the Mercury finish the month of August when you click right here!