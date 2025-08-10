Playoffs 2021: Mercury's Championship Chase Comes To An End
The Phoenix Mercury have reached the WNBA Finals five times in their history. The last time they reached the big stage was in 2021 when they faced the Chicago Sky.
Phoenix's playoff journey was a challenge, as they faced tough teams like the New York Liberty, the Seattle Storm and the Las Vegas Aces. They beat the Liberty and Storm in single elimination games, then they beat the Aces in a five-game series.
The Mercury fought their way through the playoffs, and final team stood in the way of their championship hopes.
Chicago started the series with a road win. They beat the Mercury 91-77. The Sky's balanced effort in that game helped them secure the victory.
Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 21 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Copper was one of six players to score in double digits, as the other starters of that game had 10 or more points. Stefanie Dolson had 14 points off the bench
For the Mercury, Brittney Griner led the way with 20 points, six rebounds and three assists. Phoenix's trio of Griner, Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins showed up as Taurasi had 17 and Diggins had 15.
Phoenix responded with a win in Game 2. They beat Chicago 91-86 in overtime. The trio showed up again, as Griner had 29 points and nine rebounds. Taurasi had 20 points, and Diggns had 13. Diggins also had a double-double, as she 12 assists. She nearly had a triple-double, but was three assists short.
Taurasi was clutch in overtime, as she scored eight points in the period. She had big plays on both ends of the floor, and the Mercury tied the series 1-1 as they prepared to travel to Chicago.
Chicago picked up a big win in Game 3, as they beat the Mercury 86-50. Copper had 22 points in that game, and Griner was Phoenix's leading scorer with 16 points. Copper had most of her points in the first half.
The Sky had a 2-1 lead, in Game 4, they ended the series. They beat Phoenix 80-74. Despite a good showing from Griner, the Mercury did not get the job done. She had 28 points, seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.
The Sky soar to a championship
Chicago won their first championship in history, and Candace Parker helped them get there. She is an Illinois native, and she came home and made history. She played another year with Chicago before joining the Las Vegas Aces.
When it comes to sports, things do not always go in a team's favor. There are going to be heartbreaking losses, and this happened to be one of the Mercury's. The Mercury are a historic franchise, and they have a strong team that season that could avenge the 2021 team.
For the current team, the season continues, and they will do whatever it takes to win.
