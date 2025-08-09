Flashback: Mercury Acquire Championship Winning Guard
The 2024 season was a decent year for the Phoenix Mercury. They finished 19-21 under their new head coach, Nate Tibbetts, and they ended up reaching the playoffs. They lost to the Minnesota Lynx in the first round.
Before the season, the Mercury made a big move. They acquired Kahleah Copper in a deal with the Chicago Sky. Phoenix traded Brianna Turner, Michaela Onyenwere and draft picks. One of those picks was the No. 3 pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft.
Copper is an exceptional scorer, and she joined veterans Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner in Phoenix. With her abilities, and knowing what Taurasi and Griner bring to the table, the Mercury had a new trio that could contend.
In her first year with the Mercury, Copper averaged a career-high 21.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. In her debut with Phoenix, she scored 19 points. She also had four rebounds and four assists. The Mercury lost to the Las Vegas Aces in that game, as the Aces beat them 89-80.
Copper's best game in that season was her 38-point game against the Atlanta Dream. As of now, this is her career-high, but she was five points away from tying her high in a loss to the Dallas Wings this season. Copper also had six rebounds and an assist in this game.
The Mercury's scoring guard has done well in her time with the team, and her first season showed what she brings to the table. Phoenix was already aware of what she does, as they saw her in the 2021 WNBA Finals. Copper helped the Sky win their first championship, and she won Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the process.
New Year, New Teammates
This year, Copper has new teammates. Taurasi retired after the 2024 season, and Griner joined the Dream in the offseason. Phoenix still has a trio, as they brought in Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. Sabally and Copper battled injuries around the same time this season, but now, they are both back on the floor.
Since then, Copper has had big games, including her 25-point game against Chicago. The trio is starting to play together, and the Mercury have been on a roll. Thomas is tallying triple-doubles and Copper and Sabally are playing their games.
The addition of Copper was a great move for Phoenix, and if the Mercury play at a high level, she could get her second championship.
Please follow us on X to read more about Kahleah Copper and other Mercury players when you click right here!