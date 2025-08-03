Three Key Players In The Mercury's Game Against The Sky
The Phoenix Mercury are back in action, as they finish their road trip with a game against the Chicago Sky.
In their last game, the Mercury struggled and lost to the Atlanta Dream. The Dream are now 2-0 in this season series, as they beat the Mercury 90-79 in their first meeting and 95-72 in their last matchup.
After this loss, Phoenix slipped in the WNBA standings. They were fifth after losing that game, but after the Seattle Storm lost to the Los Angeles Sparks on the same night, the Mercury ended up in the fourth spot. The Fever became fifth, as they are on a four-game winning streak. One of those wins was against Phoenix. Now, Indiana and Seattle will meet in their next game, as the Fever look to remain hot.
Phoenix had a rough game against Atlanta, and they have lost their last two. They want to end their road trip on a high note, and a win over Chicago will help.
With the way the Mercury have played as of late, they will need good performances from multiple players. Here are three key players in their game against the Sky.
1.) Alyssa Thomas
Alyssa Thomas is having a great year. She is nearly averaging a triple-double, as she averages 16.2 points, nine assists, 8.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals. Thomas had a double-double in the loss to the Fever. She had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Thomas has been one of the Mercury's top players this season, and she has been consistent. The Mercury have struggled as of late, but chances are, Thomas still has a good showing.
The Mercury will need Thomas to ensure they get the win, and she could have another triple-double in this game.
2.) Satou Sabally
Satou Sabally is a star, but she has been quiet in the last few games. Sabally had nine points in the loss to the Dream, and she played in 12 minutes. Phoenix head coach Nate Tibbetts made an interesting decision, as he benched Sabally in the second half.
Tibbetts made the decision as he said that she did not bring the energy the Mercury needed.
It can be tough on a star player and a coach when situations like that happen. However, Sabally can use it as motivation. This may be what she needed to get back to her game, and as the Mercury look to pick up a much-needed win, she could have a big game.
3.) Kahleah Copper
Kahleah Copper has played well as of late. She had 22 points in the Mercury's loss to the Fever. Then, she had a 19-point game against the Dream.
Copper has been one of the Mercury's top players as of late, which is a good sign. Phoenix needs her scoring, and she is delivering. Then, she is playing her old team. So, she may go off and have a big game that ensures that her team wins.
The Mercury need a win, and playing the Sky is the perfect opportunity to get one. If one of these players has a nice game, they should have no problems getting a win.
