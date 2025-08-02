Looking Back At Satou Sabally's Rookie Season
During the offseason, the Phoenix Mercury made one of the biggest moves. They brought in Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas in a trade. Sabally played for the Dallas Wings, and after her final season with them, she announced that she would not be returning. Her decision led to the deal, and she joined a contender in the Mercury.
Early on, Sabally showed she has what it takes to succeed. She has a noteworthy college career, and it led to her becoming the second pick of the 2020 WNBA Draft. Her Oregon teammate, Sabrina Ionescu, was the first pick. Ironically, her future Mercury teammate Kitija Laksa was a part of this draft, and she was the 11th pick.
Sabally's rookie season was a challenge. It took place in the "Wubble," which was the WNBA's isolation zone during the pandemic. The WNBA had a shortened season that year, as they played 22 games. Sabally played in 16 games, and she started in 14. The Wings had a record of 8-14 that year.
In her rookie season, Sabally spent time in concussion protocol after she collided with Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm. That was a setback, but Sabally still had a solid year. She averaged 13.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
Sabally was in the Rookie of the Year race, but Crystal Dangerfield ended up winning. Dangerfield was a second-round pick, and she was selected by the Minnesota Lynx. She averaged 16.2 points, 3.6 assists and two rebounds.
As far as voting, Chennedy Carter finished second. Dangerfield received 44 points, and Carter had two. Carter was the fourth pick of that year's draft, and she averaged 17.4 points, 3.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds with the Atlanta Dream. Sabally received a single point
Sabally's rookie season set the tone for the following seasons. She battled injuries at times, but she ended up winning Most Improved Player in 2023. She averaged 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals that year.
Mercury rising
Now, she is in her first year with the Mercury, and it has been a solid year. The Mercury are trying to compete for a championship, and they will need Sabally to do so. Phoenix's new star has what it takes to succeed in the league, and she can be a force for years to come. She showed glimpses of that in her rookie season.
