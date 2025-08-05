Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun Game Preview
For the fourth-place Phoenix Mercury, a home game with a fully healthy team against the Connecticut Sun, who have the worst record in the WNBA sounds easy, but the Mercury may be in for a test.
The Sun just played a respectable two games against the defending champion New York Liberty, winning one by 16 and losing another by just nine, and beat the Golden State Valkyries by 31 points just two games before that.
The Mercury may be at full strength, but re-integrating the full squad hasn't always been a smooth process. There have been lapses on both ends of the floor and a few disappointing losses, like the blowout they got from the Atlanta Dream.
Phoenix will be hoping their strong play over the last three quarters against the Chicago Sky on Sunday are markers of progress that will carry over into Tuesday night against the Sun. They'll also be getting Satou Sabally, a key part of the team's early-season success, back after missing a game due to personal reasons. On paper, the Mercury will have the advantage on both sides of the ball, and Phoenix won their last game in Connecticut, but anything can happen once the game starts.
The Sun offense
Facing the Connecticut offense could be a boon for a Phoenix defense that is still looking to return to its previously elite level. The Sun are the lowest-scoring team in the W (74.9 points per game), the second-worst shooting team from the field (40.4%), and the worst three-point shooting team in the league (30.1%). They're also short on playmaking, producing fewer assists (16.9 a night) than any other team and they barely have an assist-to-turnover ratio over one.
They don't attempt many shots from deep because they have a dearth of shooters. Of the players currently on their roster, only Jacy Sheldon and former Mercury guard Bria Hartley shoot better than 30% from three. The lack of spacing hurts the entire offense, and the Mercury should be able to leave shooters to dig down on drives and get aggressive in passing lanes to force turnovers and get out on the break.
Former Mercury big and 8,000-point club member Tina Charles and Marina Mabrey are the leading scorers, scoring 16.1 and 14.2 points per game, respectively. They are the only Sun players averaging double figures.
The Sun defense
The Sun are tied for last in defensive efficiency and are particularly bad at defending the paint. Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu got to the rim at will on Sunday and she's far from the only one to do so -- the Sun give up the third-most shots within five feet in the league and opponents shoot 64% from that range against them, tied for the worst mark in the W. Skilled drivers like Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper could have a field day against Connecticut.
Phoenix dominated against Chicago on Sunday due in large part to decisively winning the points in the paint and fast break points battles. The Sun give up a league-high 37.9 points in the paint per game and the third-most fast break points. If Phoenix can get stops against the Sun's struggling offense, they could feast in transition.
While the Sun have played better lately and the Mercury are playing far from their best basketball, this is exactly the type of game a serious contender should win comfortably.
