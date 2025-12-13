College Star Shines, Joins Mercury Legend Brittney Griner
It is an exciting time in college basketball, as young stars are playing at a high level. One of the players who stand out the most is Audi Crooks. Crooks plays for Iowa State, and she has helped the Cyclones get off to a hot start.
Iowa State is undefeated, and a win over Iowa kept that momentum going. The Cyclones beat the Hawkeyes 74-69 this week, and Crooks was the star. She finished the game with a double-double of 30 points and 10 rebounds.
This was her third straight game with 30 or more points. That is an impressie streak, and in doing so, she accomplished something accomplished something special. She is the second Division I Player since 2000 to have three consecutive games with at least 30 points on 65 percent shooting.
The first player to do it has ties to the Phoenix Mercury, as she is one of the franchise's best players. That player is Brittney Griner, and she achieved the feat back in 2013. Griner attended Baylor, and she played for the Bears from 2009 to 2013.
Griner had a strong 2012-13 season, and she averaged 23.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.1 blocks and 2.4 assists. Baylor finished that season with a record of 34-2. The Bears won an NCAA championship the year before, and Griner averaged 23.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.2 blocks and 1.6 assists. Her team finished 40-0 after beating Notre Dame 80-61 to win it all.
Mercury bring in game-changing center
After her tremendous seasons with the Bears, Griner took the next step. She was the first pick of the 2013 WNBA Draft, and she went to the Mercury. She had a successful rookie season, and she was one of the players who made the All-Rookie Team.
Griner continued to play at a high level, and she helped Phoenix win a championship in her second season. The Mercury had a dominant year, and they swept the Chicago Sky to win it all. After that win, Griner remained one of the franchise's top players, and in her final year with the team, she averaged 17.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 blocks.
Phoenix's All-Star changed teams during the offseason, as she signed with the Atlanta Dream. She played well with the Dream, and when she returned to Phoenix for the first time, she was showered with love. Griner was a special talent in college, and that carried over into the WNBA. So, it is safe to say that not only is Crooks a talented player, but she is also in great company.
