The Mercury Compete Against Familiar Faces In 2007
The Phoenix Mercury missed the playoffs from 2001 to 2006, but things changed after that. The Mercury made the playoffs in 2007, and they finished the season with an excellent record. They finished the season with a record of 23-11, and that helped them go on a deep playoff run.
After beating the Seattle Storm and the San Antonio Silver Stars, the Mercury faced the Detroit Shock. The Shock won it all in 2006, and they won another championship later on.
Taylor takes over, Mercury and Shock compete
Phoenix had a competitive series against Detroit, and it started with a loss. The Shock beat the Mercury 108-100 in that game, and Penny Taylor had a huge performance. The All-Star forward had 32 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks. Then, Cappie Pondexter had 27 points, Tangela Smith had 11 points and Diana Taurasi had 10.
Taylor got off to a fantastic start, but the Mercury lost that game. Then, the teams went back and forth, and Phoenix came out on top.
Detroit had a talented team, and some of those players had ties to Phoenix. For example, Tyresa Smith was with the team, and while she played one regular-season game and one playoff game, she was still involved.
Smith was drafted by the Mercury in the 2007 WNBA Draft, and she was waived by them over a month later. She signed a deal with the Shock, and she had her stint with them.
Plenette Pierson was with the Shock,and she started her career with the Mercury. She was the fourth pick of the 2003 WNBA Draft, and she spent some years there before she was traded to Detroit. She won three championships in her career, and two of them were with the Shock. Pierson had a good career, and it all started with her time in Phoenix.
Kara Braxton was on the team, and while she started her career with the Shock, she played for the Mercury later in her career. She played for them during the 2010 and 2011 seasons, and when she traded to Phoenix, she averaged 11.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists. After that, she averaged 10.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
The Shock had some great talent, and at some point in their careers, some of those players made their way to Phoenix.
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