Phoenix Mercury On SI

The Mercury Compete Against Familiar Faces In 2007

The Phoenix Mercury made history in 2007, and they beat the Detroit Shock. There was one interesting thing about that series, as they faced players with Mercury ties.

Davion Moore

Aug 26, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) handles the ball against the San Antonio Silver Stars guard Edwige Lawson-Wade (9) during the first half in game one of the Western Conference semi-finals in the 2010 WNBA playoffs at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Silver Stars 106-93. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images
Aug 26, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) handles the ball against the San Antonio Silver Stars guard Edwige Lawson-Wade (9) during the first half in game one of the Western Conference semi-finals in the 2010 WNBA playoffs at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Silver Stars 106-93. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury missed the playoffs from 2001 to 2006, but things changed after that. The Mercury made the playoffs in 2007, and they finished the season with an excellent record. They finished the season with a record of 23-11, and that helped them go on a deep playoff run.

After beating the Seattle Storm and the San Antonio Silver Stars, the Mercury faced the Detroit Shock. The Shock won it all in 2006, and they won another championship later on.

Taylor takes over, Mercury and Shock compete

Phoenix had a competitive series against Detroit, and it started with a loss. The Shock beat the Mercury 108-100 in that game, and Penny Taylor had a huge performance. The All-Star forward had 32 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks. Then, Cappie Pondexter had 27 points, Tangela Smith had 11 points and Diana Taurasi had 10.

Penny Taylor and Diana Tauras
Jul 18, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury player Diana Taurasi (left) and wife Penny Taylor walk the red carpet during the WNBA All Star weekend at the Phoenix Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Taylor got off to a fantastic start, but the Mercury lost that game. Then, the teams went back and forth, and Phoenix came out on top.

Detroit had a talented team, and some of those players had ties to Phoenix. For example, Tyresa Smith was with the team, and while she played one regular-season game and one playoff game, she was still involved.

Smith was drafted by the Mercury in the 2007 WNBA Draft, and she was waived by them over a month later. She signed a deal with the Shock, and she had her stint with them.

Plenette Pierso
July 20, 2010; Uncasville, CT, USA; New York Liberty forward Plenette Pierson (33) and head coach Anne Donovan react from the bench as they take on the Connecticut Sun in overtime at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Liberty defeated the Sun in overtime 82-74. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Plenette Pierson was with the Shock,and she started her career with the Mercury. She was the fourth pick of the 2003 WNBA Draft, and she spent some years there before she was traded to Detroit. She won three championships in her career, and two of them were with the Shock. Pierson had a good career, and it all started with her time in Phoenix.

Kara Braxto
Sep 5, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Kara Braxton (45) reacts on the court against the Seattle Storm during the first half in game two of the western conference finals in the 2010 WNBA Playoffs at US Airways Center. The Storm defeated the Mercury 91-88. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Kara Braxton was on the team, and while she started her career with the Shock, she played for the Mercury later in her career. She played for them during the 2010 and 2011 seasons, and when she traded to Phoenix, she averaged 11.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists. After that, she averaged 10.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

The Shock had some great talent, and at some point in their careers, some of those players made their way to Phoenix.

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Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.