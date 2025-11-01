How Tangela Smith Tied Her Career High In Phoenix
The Phoenix Mercury won a championship in 2007, and one of the moves they made before that season helped them get the victory. The Mercury acquired a veteran, as they brought in Tangela Smith.
Smith was drafted back in 1998. She was a second-round pick, and she was selected by the Sacramento Monarchs. Smith played with them from that year to 2004. During that time, she had her best season, as she averaged 14.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 assists. That was during the Monarchs 2002 season, and they finished the year with a record of 14-18.
In 2005, the Monarchs traded Smith to the Charlotte Sting. She played with for two years before the team folded, and she was drafted by the Minnesota Lynx in a dispersal draft. However, she did not play for Minnesota, as Phoenix acquired her shortly after.
During her time with the Mercury, Smith tied her career high in rebounds. In 2009, Phoenix faced the Chicago Sky, and it was a blowout. The Mercury beat them 90-70, and Smith nearly had a double-double. She had 13 rebounds, and she was a point away from a double-double.
The Mercury played well overall, as they had four players who scored in double figures. Diana Taursi led the way with 22 points, Cappie Pondexter had 16, Le'coe Willingham had 11 and DeWanna Bonner had 10.
That game was not Smith's first time getting 13 rebounds. She grabbed 13 boards for the first time in 2001 in a game where the Washington Mystics beat the Monarchs 75-72. Smith had a big game, as she also had 22 points, three blocks and a steal.
After that, Smith had tied her career high in 2002. The Monarchs beat the Orlando Miracle in a close game, and the veteran big had another double-double. She finished the game with 16 points and 13 rebounds.
Smith helps the Mercury make history
Smith's rebounding was crucial to the Mercury's success, and in the year they won their first championship, she averaged 6.5 rebounds. As far as her total, she had 220 boards. Smith found her role during her time in Phoenix, and her contributions helped the team win it all. Phoenix made a wise decision in bringing her in, and right away, she helped them make history.
