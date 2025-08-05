Three Key Players In The Mercury's Game Against The Sun
The Phoenix Mercury had a difficult road trip, but they finished it on a good note. They beat the Chicago Sky in a blowout, and handed them their eighth loss in a row.
Phoenix finished their trip with a 2-3 record. Now, they are home for their next four games.
The Connecticut Sun are the first team they will face in their return, and the Sun have had a challenging season. They lost multiple players, and now, they have the worst record in the league. Connecticut is 5-22, as they lost to the New York Liberty in their last game.
Now that Phoenix is back home, they can get back to their winning ways and begin to climb the league standings.
As always, there will be someone who will have a nice game and help their team get the victory. This time around, there is something extra special around it. Here are three key players to keep an eye on in this game.
1.) Alyssa Thomas
Alyssa Thomas continues to shine, as she had some big games during the Mercury's road trip. She had a career-high 32 points against the Indiana Fever, and most recently, she had her second triple-double of the season.
In the win over Chicago, Thomas had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. There have been a few other triple-doubles recently, but Thomas continues to separate herself from the pack. Thomas will likely have a big game, a triple-double or both against the Sun, as they were her former team. She spent many years with them before joining the Mercury and becoming one of Phoenix's key players. She is having a great year overall, and this game will add to her impressive run.
2.) Kahleah Copper
Kahleah Copper was one of the positives of the Mercury's road trip. She had strong performances, and she is starting to look like her old self. She had 25 points against Chicago, and before that, she was the Mercury's leading scorer against the Atlanta Dream. She had 19 points in that outing.
Copper is getting into a groove and is scoring like she has in the past. The Mercury will need her for the rest of the season, and she is doing her part to help Phoenix win. She has battled injuries, but now, she is ready to remain active and contribute. Copper could have a big game against the Sun, and she may have her season high in points.
3.) DeWanna Bonner
DeWanna Bonner is no stranger to either team in this matchup. She started her career with the Mercury and won a championship with them. In 2020, the Mercuy traded her to the Sun.
Bonner left the Sun during the offseason, and she joined the Fever. Her time in Indiana was short-lived, and she later became a free agent. After some time on the market, she joined the Mercury.
The Mercury veteran may find her way into the starting lineup, as Phoenix has to adjust to the absence of Satou Sabally. Sabally is out for personal reasons, and Nate Tibbetts made some lineup changes. Kalani Brown moved into the starting lineup, and Sami Whitcomb was a starter once again. Bonner may slide into the starting lineup at times, and this could be one of those games.
Phoenix will need Bonner in this stretch, and if she has some nice games, she can help fill the void of Sabally.
The Mercury are back home, and if things go their way, they will start this stretch with a win.
Please follow us on X to see who has big games for the Mercury when you click right here!