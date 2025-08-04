Phoenix Mercury On SI

Standout Star: Alyssa Thomas' Impressive Season Continues

The Phoenix Mercury finished their road trip with a big win over the Chicago Sky. Alyssa Thomas had a nice game for Phoenix, and she and her team are headed back to PHX Arena.

Aug 1, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) shoots over Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones (24) during the second half at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Phoenix Mercury have completed their road trip, as they beat the Chicago Sky 83-67. Phoenix lost their last two games, as the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream beat them. The Fever beat them 107-101

In that game, Alyssa Thomas had a career-high 32 points. Kahleah Copper was close behind, as she had 22 points. Thomas and Copper came to play, but the Fever picked up a win without their star Caitlin Clark.

After that loss, the Mercury traveled to Atlanta. The Dream picked up their second win over the Mercury, as they beat Phoenix 95-72. Atlanta was led by Allisha Gray, who scored 26 points and made seven 3-pointers. Brittney Griner did not play in this game, but the Dream were hot and tough to stop.

Copper was the team's leading scorer in that game, as she finished with 19 points.

Aug 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) drives to the basket against Chicago Sky forward Maddy Westbeld (21) during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The win over Chicago was essential, and it helps the Mercury climb the standings. After their recent road losses, Phoenix dropped in the overall WNBA standings, but they can put themselves on the path of reclaiming the second spot.

Phoenix had good performances from multiple players, but the "standout star" of this game is none other than Thomas.

Thomas finished the game with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. This is her second triple-double of the season, with her first being in the Mercury's win over the Dallas Wings. Phoenix beat the Wings by 30 points, and Thomas had 15 points,15 assists and 10 rebounds.

Phoenix's veteran is averaging nearly a triple-double, and she has had games where she almost tallied another one. Thomas is having an excellent year, and her game against the Sky is now the sixth triple-double in the league this year.

Indiana's Clark was the first player to do it, then Chicago's Angel Reese had a triple-double later on.

Thomas is making history

Thomas' triple-double was against the Lynx. Then, Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins and Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young had triple-doubles recently.

Copper had a good game for the Mercury as well, as she led the team with 25 points. She faced her old team, and had a nice performance against them. She was worthy of "standout star" but what Thomas did cannot be ignored. She added to her triple-double total, and may have another in the near future.

