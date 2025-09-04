How Alyssa Thomas Won Another Player Of The Week
Alyssa Thomas has been one of the WNBA's top players this season, and she has a legitimate shot at becoming the league's Most Valuable Player (MVP).
Thomas is averaging 16.0 points, 9.2 assists, 8.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals. In her last game, the Mercury forward almost had another triple-double. She finished the game with 23 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, as the Mercury beat the Indiana Fever 85-79.
Phoenix's star has been on a tear recently, and she was recently named Western Conference Player of the Week. Thomas earned this honor as the Mercury 3-0 in games played from Aug. 25 to Aug. 31. The Mercury were perfect in that stretch, as they beat the Los Angeles Sparks, the Chicago Sky and the New York Liberty. They beat the Sparks 92-84, they beat the Sky 83-79 and they beat the Liberty 83-60.
During that stretch, Thomas averaged 13.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists. In other words, she averaged a triple-double. In that time, she had an impressive triple-double against Los Angeles, which ended up being her seventh of the season.
Thomas held the record for most triple-doubles in a season back in 2023, which was the year that she had six. She broke that record this year, and there is a chance she can add to that total.
This is Thomas' second Western Conference Player of the Week of the season, as she won the award back in July. In that stretch, she averaged 17.7 points, 10.0 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals and her team went 2-1 during that period.
Thomas' big games lead to Player of the Week
Her win in July was impressive, as she had her first triple-double of the season, and right after that, she had a career high in points. She had 15 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds against the Dallas Wings and 29 points against the Minnesota Lynx. That was her career high before she passed that with a 32-point game against the Fever later on.
With this win, Thomas now has the 12th Player of the Week award of her career. Thomas played for the Connecticut Sun for most of her career, so 10 of these awards came from her time with the Eastern Conference team.
Thomas and the Mercury are on a mission, and they are gearing up for the playoffs. They have what it takes to win, and if Thomas continues to have stellar performances, they may be on the verge of winning it all.
Please follow us on X to read more about Alyssa Thomas, the Mercury's MVP candidate, when you click right here!