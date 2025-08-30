Mercury's Thomas Doing It All In MVP-Caliber Season
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas has been one of the hottest topics in the league this season, and it is due to her spectacular season. She is averaging 15.8 points, 9.2 assists, nine rebounds and 1.7 steals.
Thomas is nearly averaging a triple-double, and with the way her season has been, that should not come as a surprise. The veteran forward has tallied seven triple-doubles this season, which broke her previous record of six. Her last triple-double was against the Los Angeles Sparks, and she had 12 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists.
The Mercury are one of the WNBA's strongest teams, and Thomas' season is one of the reasons for their success. She is having a great year, and it has led to her name being in Most Valuable Player (MVP) talks.
While her facilitating is what stands out the most, she is also getting her share of points.
How many points does Thomas have this season?
This season, Thomas has scored a total of 523 points. The most points she has scored in a season up to this point in her career was 619 points. She achieved that in 2023, which was another big year for her. She had six triple-doubles that season, and she was second in the MVP race.
New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart took home MVP that year, but Thomas had a legitimate case as well. This time around, it is the same situation.
Phoenix's star has a case, and she has some stiff competition, as multiple players are having good seasons. Napheesa Collier is a candidate, as the Minnesota Lynx remain the top team in the league. A'ja Wilson has a case, as she has had multiple big games this season, and the Las Vegas Aces have climbed their way up the standings due to their win streak. Then, Allisha Gray is a candidate, as the Atlanta Dream are having a good year.
Thomas is doing great things this season, and her accolades continue to pile up. She is making an impact in various ways, and her scoring is playing a role. She even had her career high this season, as she had 32 points against the Indiana Fever.
The Mercury forward will finish the season strong, and she can not only add to her total points, she could have another triple-double.
