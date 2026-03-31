Mercury's Copper Gets To Work In Her First Season

The Phoenix Mercury needed to shake things up after their 2023 season. They finished the season with a record of 9-31, and their playoff streak ended.

Mercury add a high-scoring star

Phoenix responded to that setback with an aggressive offseason, and the franchise brought in Kahleah Copper. Copper was a star in her time with the Chicago Sky, and she helped the team make history. She won Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP), and the Sky beat the Mercury in the 2021 WNBA Finals.

Sep 19, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) dribbles by New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud (9) during the second half of game three of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Copper had a big year, and she averaged a career-high 21.1 points. The high-scoring guard showcased her abilities throughout the season, and in her first game, she had 19 points. The Mercury lost that game, but their new star got off to a nice start.

After that game, she had her career high. In the Mercury's first home game, Copper had 38 points. She had an excellent performance, and the Mercury beat the Atlanta Dream 88-85.

Sep 11, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Grace Berger (9) moves the ball past Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Mercury's new star played well in her first month with the team. She had seven games where she scored 10 or more points. Three of those games were 30-point outings, and the Mercury won two of those games.

In her second month with the team, she scored 10 or more points in eight games. Her best performance was against the Minnesota Lynx, and she had 34 points against them. On top of her points, she also had six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) shoots the ball against the Las Vegas Aces in the second half during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Copper was scoring with ease, and she gave her team a boost. In July, the All-Star guard had seven games where she scored in double figures. She had 36 points against the Indiana Fever, and the Mercury lost that game.

Overall, that was a good month, and it was similar to her first one. She had three 30-point games, and the Mercury won two of those games. She kept that momentum going in August, and by the end of that month, she had six games of 10 or more points. She had another big game against the Fever, as she had 32 points. That was another loss for the Mercury, but Copper put on a show.

After that, the guard picked up where she left off, and she had four games of 10 or more points. Overall, she had 32 games where she scored in double figures, and she helped the team make the playoffs. Copper did her job, and in the 2025 season, she continued to play at a high level.

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