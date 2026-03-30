Mercury Encounter A Familiar Face In A Tough Series

The 2025 season was an important year for the Phoenix Mercury , and they did not disappoint. They finished the season with a record of 27-17, and they reached the WNBA Finals.

Oct 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) celebrates a basket against the Las Vegas Aces during the first half of game four of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Phoenix lost two stars, as Diana Taurasi announced her retirement and Brittney Griner signed elsewhere. Taurasi started her WNBA career in 2004, and after a solid 2024 season, she decided to call it a career. Then, Griner joined an Eastern Conference team, as she signed a deal with the Atlanta Dream.

Sep 17, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) shoots the ball against LA Sparks center Li Yueru (28) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Griner was drafted by the Mercury in 2013, and she was the first pick in a talented class. She became a star, and the next two picks did the same. Elena Delle Donne was drafted right after her, and she had an excellent career. She won a championship, she was an All-Star and she won Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards. Then, Skylar Diggins was drafted, and she is still going strong.

Normally, losing players of that caliber would cause a team to regress. However, the Mercury adapted, and they added two new stars in the process. Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas joined Kahleah Copper, and the trio made an impact. They helped the Mercury beat tough opponents, and in some cases, they had a hard time.

Aug 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) against Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Dream had the Mercury's number that season, and they beat them 3-0 in the season series. Atlanta beat Phoenix 90-79 in the first game. DeWanna Bonner was Phoenix's leading scorer, and she had 18 points off the bench.

While Allisha Gray was Atlanta's leading scorer, Griner had a nice game of her own. She had 17 points, eight rebounds and an assist. She did well in what was her first game in Phoenix, and her team pulled off the win.

Atlanta's winning ways continue

When it came to the second game, Griner did not play. However, the Dream won another game, despite Copper's solid game. She had 19 points, and she tried to lead her team to victory. Then, in the third game, Griner came off the bench, and she had two points, two rebounds, an assist and a block. Atlanta won again, and that led to a sweep.

Phoenix lost, but both teams had excellent seasons. Then, as the first game showed, Griner still has a special place in the heart of Mercury fans. It was strange to see her playing for another team, but in the end, it worked out for both sides.

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