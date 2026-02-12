Mercury's Copper Participating In Special Tournament
Kahleah Copper is one of the Phoenix Mercury's stars, and she has accomplished many things in her career. She won a championship back in 2021, and she won Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the process.
Copper is also a four-time All-Star, and she achieved that feat for the first time during the Chicago Sky's historic season. Then, she made the game in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Her 2024 selection was special, as that was her first year with the Mercury.
Copper becomes an All-Star, joins new teammates
The Mercury guard played for Team USA in that game, and she played alongside Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner. That team headed to the 2024 Olympics and Copper and her teammates won gold. They beat France in a close game, and Phoenix's new star had 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Copper will be representing Team USA again soon, as she is a part of 12-player roster that will represent the country at the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament.
There is some great talent on this roster, as the Mercury guard is joined by Aliyah Boston, Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clarik, Chelsea Gray and others. This roster is a mix of experienced veterans and young stars on the rise. There is no shortage of talent, and all of these players can contribute to the team's success.
Phoenix's star will have some company, as Nate Tibbetts will be an assistant coach. Kara Lawson, the head coach of Duke, will lead the way, and Tibbetts, Natalie Nakase and Stephanie While will assist her. Tia Jackson, who is a part of Lawson's staff at Duke, will be a scout coach during that time. Jackson was one of the Mercury's first players, and she played 26 games during the inaugural season.
Copper has played well in her time with the Mercury, and she contributed to Team USA's success in 2024. She also represented the country in the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup. That team won gold, as Copper and her squad beat China 81-63 in the final game.
Phoenix's guard is an exceptional scorer, and she will showcase those skills during the upcoming tournament. Team USA has some talented players, and with Copper's experience, this team can go far.
