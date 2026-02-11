Mercury Battle Conference Rivals In 2024
The Phoenix Mercury were a playoff team in 2024, and they finished that season with a record of 19-21. They were making progress, as they finished the previous season with a record of 9-31.
The Mercury were on a mission, and new faces like Kahleah Copper and Natasha Cloud helped them reach the playoffs. Phoenix acquired Copper in a trade with the Chicago Sky, and the franchise signed Cloud in free agency. Both of those players won championships elsewhere before coming to Phoenix.
Phoenix played well during the season, and Copper and her teammates were 3-3 in their series against Eastern Conference teams. The Mercury held their own against Western Conference rivals, and when it came to the series against the Dallas Wings, Phoenix came out on top.
The Mercury beat the Wings 3-1 despite Dallas getting a win in the first game. The Wings beat the Mercury 107-92, in what was a battle of the guards.
Copper was Phoenix's leading scorer, and she had 32 points. She also had two assists, a rebound and a steal. The Mercury had two more players who scored at least 10 points, as Diana Taurasi had 28 points and Sophie Cunningham had 11.
Arike Ogunbowale, the Wings' star guard, had 40 points. She had a huge performance, and with Dallas having three more players who scored in double figures, the Wings pulled off the win.
Dallas had a 1-0 lead, but that was short-lived. Phoenix won the next three games, and Copper's new team had a series under its belt.
The Mercury lost one of their series, as the Las Vegas Aces beat them 3-1. Las Vegas won the first game, and Phoenix responded with a win in the second. Then, the Aces won the last two.
Mercury get a sweep
Phoenix won another series, and it was against the Los Angeles Sparks. The Mercury swept the Sparks, and in the first game, they beat them 87-68. Copper had 24 points in that game, and she also had five rebounds and a steal. The Mercury had three more players who scored in double figures, as Taurasi had 20 points, Brittney Griner had 18 points and Cloud had 14.
Overall, the Mercury were 2-3 in their series. They played well, but some of their Western Conference foes got the best of them. Still, it was a good season, and the Mercury were back in the playoffs.
