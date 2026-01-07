Phoenix's Copper Shines In First Year With The Team
Kahleah Copper joined the Phoenix Mercury before the start of the 2024 season, and since then, she has made an impact.
The Mercury acquired Copper by sending Michaela Onyenwere, Brianna Turner and draft picks to the Chicago Sky. Copper played a big role in Chicago winning its first championship, and she won Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) in a series against Phoenix.
Copper has career year with Mercury
In her first season with the Mercury, Copper averaged a career-high 21.1 points. She had some big performances that year, as she had her career high against the Atlanta Dream. She had 38 points in that game, and she helped the team pick up an 88-85 win.
Phoenix had two other players who scored in double figures in that game, as Diana Taurasi had 15 points. She also had seven rebounds and two assists. Sophie Cunningham had a nice performance off the bench, as she had 10 points, six rebounds, five steals and two assists.
Copper showcased her scoring abilities all season, and in the end, she scored a total of 782 points. This is the second time in her career that she scored over 700 points in a season. She did it in 2023, as she had 710 points in 2023.
That was her last season with the Sky, and she averaged 18.7 points. The Sky made the playoffs that year, and during that run, Copper scored 40 points. Chicago faced the Las Vegas Aces, and Las Vegas got the sweep.
When it comes to the 2024 playoffs, Copper had 29 points. The Mercury faced the Minnesota Lynx, and the Lynx beat them 2-0. Phoenix's new star had 16 points in the first game, and she was one of four players who scored in double figures.
Natasha Cloud was the leader, and she scored 33 points. Taurasi had 21 points, and Brittney Griner had 10.
In the second game, Copper was one of five players who scored in double figures. She had 13 points, and she also had five rebounds and two assists. Griner was the leading scorer, and she had 24 points. Then, Cloud had 16 points, Natasha Mack had 12 and Taurasi had 10.
Copper's first season with the Mercury was a success, and she has kept that momentum going.
