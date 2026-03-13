Phoenix Mercury On SI

Phoenix's Copper And Team USA Win Again

Team USA beat Senegal in the first game, and after that, Mercury star Kahleah Copper and her teammates beat another team.

Davion Moore

Sep 27, 2022; Sydney, AUS; Team USA player Kahleah Copper (11) takes a shot in the first quarter against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Sydney SuperDome. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2022; Sydney, AUS; Team USA player Kahleah Copper (11) takes a shot in the first quarter against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Sydney SuperDome. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-Imagn Images / Yukihito Taguchi-Imagn Images

Team USA is participating in the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament, and one of the Phoenix Mercury's stars is involved. Kahleah Copper is in action, and she helped the team get its first win.

Oct 5, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) drives the ball against Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) during the second quarter of game two of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Copper and her teammates faced Senegal, and they picked up a big win. They beat their opponent 110-46, and Rhyne Howard was the leading scorer. She had 21 points, and she knocked down six 3-pointers in that outing. There were three more players who scored at least 10 points, and the Mercury's high-scoring guard was one of them. She had 10 points, a rebound, an assist and a steal.

Team USA keeps it rolling

After that victory, Team USA faced Puerto Rico, and it resulted in a 43-point win. It was another nice performance from the talented group, and Paige Bueckers was the leading scorer. She finished the game with 16 points, and she also had four rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block.

Sep 11, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) looks to move the ball past Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) during the first half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kelsey Plum had a nice game, as she had 12 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Then, Team USA had two more players who scored in double figures, as Angel Reese and Kiki Iriafen both had 10 points. Reese had a big rebounding game, as she had 13. Then, the Chicago Sky star had two assists, a steal and a block.

Team USA forward Napheesa Collier (11) and guard Kahleah Copper (7) defend Team WNBA forward Angel Reese (5) during the WNBA All-Star Game at Footprint Center in Phoenix on July 20, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Iriafen had five rebounds and two assists, and the young player helped Team USA secure the win. As far as Copper, she did not score in double figures, but she had six points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal.

It is safe to say that Team USA is off to a great start, and Copper and her teammates will be in action again on Saturday. They will take on Italy, and they have games against New Zealand and Spain after that.

This is a deep squad, and it is a mixture of young players and veterans. The veterans like Copper, Chelsea Gray and others can guide the young stars, and players like Bueckers and Caitlin Clark gain experience. Team USA is a tough team to beat, and the wins over Senegal and Puerto Rico serve as a reminder. Now, it is on to the next game, and the Mercury star and more will play a big role.

Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.