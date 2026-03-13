Phoenix's Copper And Team USA Win Again
Team USA is participating in the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament, and one of the Phoenix Mercury's stars is involved. Kahleah Copper is in action, and she helped the team get its first win.
Copper and her teammates faced Senegal, and they picked up a big win. They beat their opponent 110-46, and Rhyne Howard was the leading scorer. She had 21 points, and she knocked down six 3-pointers in that outing. There were three more players who scored at least 10 points, and the Mercury's high-scoring guard was one of them. She had 10 points, a rebound, an assist and a steal.
Team USA keeps it rolling
After that victory, Team USA faced Puerto Rico, and it resulted in a 43-point win. It was another nice performance from the talented group, and Paige Bueckers was the leading scorer. She finished the game with 16 points, and she also had four rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block.
Kelsey Plum had a nice game, as she had 12 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Then, Team USA had two more players who scored in double figures, as Angel Reese and Kiki Iriafen both had 10 points. Reese had a big rebounding game, as she had 13. Then, the Chicago Sky star had two assists, a steal and a block.
Iriafen had five rebounds and two assists, and the young player helped Team USA secure the win. As far as Copper, she did not score in double figures, but she had six points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
It is safe to say that Team USA is off to a great start, and Copper and her teammates will be in action again on Saturday. They will take on Italy, and they have games against New Zealand and Spain after that.
This is a deep squad, and it is a mixture of young players and veterans. The veterans like Copper, Chelsea Gray and others can guide the young stars, and players like Bueckers and Caitlin Clark gain experience. Team USA is a tough team to beat, and the wins over Senegal and Puerto Rico serve as a reminder. Now, it is on to the next game, and the Mercury star and more will play a big role.
