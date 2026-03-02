Phoenix Mercury On SI

Phoenix's Stars Shine In Unrivaled Playoff Games

The Unrivaled playoffs are here, and two of the Phoenix Mercury's stars were involved.

Davion Moore

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper speaks to the media after the team's practice at Mountain America Performance Center before their WNBA Finals series against the Las Vegas Aces on Oct. 1, 2025, in Phoenix.
Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper speaks to the media after the team's practice at Mountain America Performance Center before their WNBA Finals series against the Las Vegas Aces on Oct. 1, 2025, in Phoenix. / Joseph Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Unrivaled playoffs are underway, and teams are getting closer to the championship game. Teams worked hard to get to this point, and as always someone has to go home.

Phoenix's stars make the postseason

The playoffs started over the weekend, and both of the Phoenix Mercury's stars were in action. Laces BC faced Vinyl BC, and while Alyssa Thomas played well, her team lost 82-69.

Alyssa Thoma
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) reacts against the Las Vegas Aces late in the fourth quarter in Game Four of the WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center on Oct. 10, 2025, in Phoenix. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Laces BC had three players who scored in double figures, and Brittney Sykes was the leader. She had 22 points, six rebounds, an assist and a steal. Thomas was second in scoring, and she had 18 points. The Mercury forward also had nine rebounds and an assist. Jordin Canada was the last player to score in double figures, as she finished the game with 11 points, three assists, a steal and a block.

Thomas' team finished the regular season with a record of 10-4. That squad beat Breeze BC in their last game before the playoffs, and the Mercury star had a quieter game. She had five rebounds, but she did not make a field goal. However, she still had two points.

Phoenix's star had a strong season, and she averaged 11.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Kahleah Coppe
Oct 5, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) reacts after scoring against the Las Vegas Aces during the first quarter of game two of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Rose BC made the playoffs, but the team's run was cut short. The defending champions suffered a loss in a game against Breeze BC.

Paige Bueckers, the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year, led her team to victory with 29 points. The star and her teammates defeated the champions and put themselves a step closer to winning it all.

Kahleah Copper was Rose BC's leading scorer, and she had 15 points. She also had three rebounds and a steal. Copper suffered a setback in that game, as she was carried off to the locker room. However, she eventually came back out.

Copper's team had two other players who scored in double figures, as Chelsea Gray had 11 points and Angel Reese had 10. Breeze BC blew away its competition, and now, Bueckers and her team are gearing up for a game against Mist.

Alyssa Thoma
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) huddles with her teammates during their WNBA semifinal playoff game against the Minnesota Lynx at PHX Arena on Sept. 28, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Mercury stars had impressive seasons, and in Copper's case, she averaged 19.0 points and 4.4 rebounds. The playoffs will continue without these two stars, and come Wednesday, a new champion will be crowned.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Unrivaled season and how Phoenix's stars played in their second season when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.