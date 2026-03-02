Phoenix's Stars Shine In Unrivaled Playoff Games
The Unrivaled playoffs are underway, and teams are getting closer to the championship game. Teams worked hard to get to this point, and as always someone has to go home.
Phoenix's stars make the postseason
The playoffs started over the weekend, and both of the Phoenix Mercury's stars were in action. Laces BC faced Vinyl BC, and while Alyssa Thomas played well, her team lost 82-69.
Laces BC had three players who scored in double figures, and Brittney Sykes was the leader. She had 22 points, six rebounds, an assist and a steal. Thomas was second in scoring, and she had 18 points. The Mercury forward also had nine rebounds and an assist. Jordin Canada was the last player to score in double figures, as she finished the game with 11 points, three assists, a steal and a block.
Thomas' team finished the regular season with a record of 10-4. That squad beat Breeze BC in their last game before the playoffs, and the Mercury star had a quieter game. She had five rebounds, but she did not make a field goal. However, she still had two points.
Phoenix's star had a strong season, and she averaged 11.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
Rose BC made the playoffs, but the team's run was cut short. The defending champions suffered a loss in a game against Breeze BC.
Paige Bueckers, the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year, led her team to victory with 29 points. The star and her teammates defeated the champions and put themselves a step closer to winning it all.
Kahleah Copper was Rose BC's leading scorer, and she had 15 points. She also had three rebounds and a steal. Copper suffered a setback in that game, as she was carried off to the locker room. However, she eventually came back out.
Copper's team had two other players who scored in double figures, as Chelsea Gray had 11 points and Angel Reese had 10. Breeze BC blew away its competition, and now, Bueckers and her team are gearing up for a game against Mist.
The Mercury stars had impressive seasons, and in Copper's case, she averaged 19.0 points and 4.4 rebounds. The playoffs will continue without these two stars, and come Wednesday, a new champion will be crowned.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Unrivaled season and how Phoenix's stars played in their second season when you click right here!