Sami Whitcomb Shines In Biggest Opportunity
The Phoenix Mercury are known around the league for their strong bench players, who have across the season been the catalyst for win after win in the Mercury's amazing 14-6 start. The bench was key in the their 79-71 win against the Minnesota Lynx on July 9, 2025.
One of their key bench players is Sami Whitcomb, who received a start to cover for Kaleah Cooper, who was out for the Mercury's matchup against the top-ranked Minnesota Lynx that were sitting at 17-2. Just before facing the best team in the league, she faced the Dallas Wings and lit them up for 36 points in total over the 40 minutes.
With a starting role, she had the opportunity to claim a starting position for the upcoming weeks, and once again, she was on fire for the Mercury offense. Instead of shooting often against the Lynx, she let her teammates shoot, landing with six assists by the sound of the final buzzer. Her play allowed teammate Alyssa Thomas to thrive, scoring season highs and an eye-opening 29 points.
Whitcomb also kept the offense on their preferred side of the court, finishing the game with five rebounds that were incredibly helpful in their somewhat close eight point win. She also added on 10 points on her own, and in her strong support role spurred her team into success.
Sami is not a full time starter after the Lynx game as of current, however; with new veteran DeWanna Bonner having made her way into the Mercury team, there remains an opportunity for a starting roster shake up.
With the fiery youth of Lexi Held no longer being on the bench, Sami has brought heat ten-fold in its place, and that heat would be very beneficial to the Mercury's starting line-up.
Ultimately, the decision will come down to Head Coach Nate Tibbets, who after the game praised the teams play, which can be headily accredited to Whitcombs' impact, saying, "We really held them to one shot in the second half. To hold the team to 34 points in the second half is a credit, you know, we are doing a lot of great things."
The Mercury still have a long season ahead of them, but with a 14-6 start whether Whitcomb starts or not, they are set for a good season and a deep playoff run.
