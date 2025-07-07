Mercury Player Profile: Sami Whitcomb
The Phoenix Mercury's hot start is due to a few things. It is due to having new stars like Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. It is due to the return of Kahleah Copper, as she looks to get going after her knee injury. Nate Tibbetts coaching has helped the Mercury perform at a high level. They also have a dependable bench that has helped them get to this point.
The Mercury have the best bench in the league from a scoring standpoint, and players like Lexi Held and Kalani Brown have contributed. One of their reserves had to do something a bit different.
Sami Whitcomb is one of the Mercury's key reserves. However, she spent time in the starting lineup due to Copper's absence. Whitcomb has played well in any role the Mercury have placed her in, and she deserves to be recognized for her efforts. With that said, the latest player profile revolves around her.
Whitcomb is averaging 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists. She has played in 17 games, and she was a starter in 12. While Whitcomb is no stranger to starting, she has come off the bench for most of her career.
In 2017, she played in 33 games for the Seattle Storm. She came off the bench in each of them. Her second year was similar, as she played 31 games and did not start in any. There are moments in her career where she started games, but she is most effective as a reserve.
Whitcomb played well as a starter this year. She had an impressive game against the Minnesota Lynx, as she finished with 13 points, six assists and five rebounds. She followed up with another good game, as she had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists. Once Copper returned and made her debut against the Las Vegas Aces, Whitcomb went to the bench. Whitcomb finished with 18 points in that game.
In her first season with the Mercury, Whitcomb is making her presence felt. She is also no stranger to winning, as she is a two-time WNBA champion. Her experience will benefit this team in the long run, and could help them win a championship this season.
Whitcomb ability to score and knock down shots gives the Mercury a boost off the bench. She is the type of player a championship team needs, and she has delivered for Phoenix early on. If she continues to play like this, the Mercury have a shot come playoff time.
