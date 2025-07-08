Looking At The Mercury's 2024 Season
The Phoenix Mercury are making waves this season. Their successful season proves they are a team worthy of a championship, and very few teams stand in the way of their goal.
The Mercury are turning things around after being under .500 last year. They finished the 2024 season with a record of 19-21. It was the first season under Nate Tibbetts, and while it was a decent year, Phoenix is on to bigger and better things.
As the Mercury excel this year, it is a good time to compare both seasons.
Phoenix has a record of 12-6. They face the Dallas Wings tonight, a team they lost to in their last game. Tonight's game could put them at 13-6, but if they lose, they drop to 12-7 and will lose their third consecutive game.
Phoenix is 18 games into the season, and they are well above .500. In 2024, the Mercury were 9-9. They were up and down at that point in the season, as they won three of their first four games. Then, they lost their last four. After snapping that losing streak, Phoenix had their share of wins and losses.
By the end of the season, the Mercury were fourth in the Western Conference. They were seventh in the league overall. Despite being two games under .500, the Mercury reached the playoffs. They matched up with the Minnesota Lynx, and they swept the Mercury to advance.
One of the positives of this season was the play of the Mercury's trio. Kahleah Copper was the team's leading scorer, as she averaged 21.1 points. Brittney Griner averaged 17. 8 point, and in Diana Taurasi's last season, she averaged 14.9 points.
The season did not go the way Phoenix expected, but it was a turnaround from their previous season. They were the worst team in the league in 2023 and had a record of 9-31. They finished the year on a bad note, as they lost their last 11 games.
Tibbetts came in and changed things, and as this year shows, the Mercury continue to make progress. There is stll plenty of time left in the season, but Phoenix is on the right track. They lost two stars in Taurasi and Grier, but gained two in Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas.
A championship is within reach for the Mercury. Or if nothing else, they are bound to have a deeper playoff run.
