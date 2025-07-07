Mercury Records: Diana Taurasi Holds All-Time Assists Record
The Phoenix Mercury have had their share of legendary players. Whether is is Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner or various others, the Mercury have had stars in their franchise.
Some of these stars make such an impact that they etch their name in history. They excel in something and set franchise records that stand the test of time.
The Mercury have an illustrious history, and always worth exploring.
The first area to examine is assists. Phoenix has had their a number of players that can facilitate. However, it comes as no surprise that Taurasi is the all-time leader in this category.
Taurasi is the Mercury's top facilitator, as she had 2,394 assists in her career. She played a span of 20 years, and while she is known for her scoring, she can pass the ball.
When it comes to assists, Taurasi's best season was in 2013. She averaged a career-best 6.2 assists. She also averaged 20.3 points. The Mercury finished 19-15 that year and faced the Minnesota Lynx in the playoffs. The Lynx won the series after beating Phoenix in the first two games.
Taurasi's assists record will likely stand for a while, as she has 1,533 more assists than the next player on the list. Penny Taylor, who had multiple stints with the Mercury and was an assistant coach for them in 2019, had 861 assists with Phoenix.
DeWanna Bonner is third on the list, and she had 705 assists in her time with the Mercury. She played with the Mercury for 10 years before she was traded to the Connecticut Sun. She spent five years with the Sun before joining the Indiana Fever. After leaving Indiana, Bonner is now a free agent.
Bonner is still active, and if she does return to Phoenix, she can add to her total. However, even she has a way to go before catching Taurasi.
Griner is behind Bonner, and she had 600 assists in her time with Phoenix. Eventually, when she calls it a career, she could go back to Phoenix one last time and add to her total. Outside of Bonner and Griner, Skylar Diggins is the only active WNBA player in the top 10. Leilai Mitchell is ninth on the list but has not played in the WNBA since her stint with the Washington Mystics. She plays for the Southside Flyers in Australia.
Diggins spent three years with the Mercury before joining the Seattle Storm. She had 427 in her time with Phoenix. That places her eighth on the list.
When it comes to their franchise records, there are plenty more that can and will be explored. However, this list alone shows how much talent the Mercury have had over the years. Next time, another list will be examined, and the leader will receive their shine.
