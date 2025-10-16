Mercury Cannot Miss, Set Record Against The Sky
The WNBA season flew by, and the WNBA Finals have come to an end. The Finals featured two exceptional teams, and the franchises have won championships in the past.
Before winning a championship this year, the Las Vegas Aces won in 2022 and 2023. The Phoenix Mercury won their first in 2007, and they won two more after that. Since those wins, they have reached the Finals twice, but they lost both times. They lost to the Aces this time around, and back in 2021, they lost to the Chicago Sky.
While they lost to the Aces, the Mercury put the league on notice. They showed that this team can win it all, and they can add to the franchise's history like past rosters did. The free agency period will be interesting, as the team's top players are free agents, but if everything returns, the Mercury may win a title in the near future.
Phoenix had a nice regular season, and in that time, they had some great performances as a team. One of the performances that sticks out is a win over the Sky.
In their second game against Chicago, Phoenix beat them 107-86. The Mercury were 11-4 after that game, and they were on a winning streak. This was their fifth win in a row, and it was one of many balanced efforts during the season.
Whitcomb and the Mercury heat up
The Mercury had six players who scored in double figures, and Sami Whitcomb was the team's leading scorer, and she had 17 points. She also had four rebounds and two assists. Whitcomb made five 3-pointers in that game, which made her the team's leader in that category.
Kahleah Copper had 16 points, five steals, three rebounds and three assists in that outing. Satou Sabally had 15 points, three assists and two rebounds. Then, the Mercury had three players who scored 11 points, as Alyssa Thomas, Kalani Brown and Kitija Laksa did.
The Mercury were on fire from deep in that game, as they made 17 3-pointers. They set a franchise record after Kalani Brown knocked down a 3-pointer late in the game. Phoenix had multiple players who made one or more shots from deep, and it led to a great win.
Phoenix could not be stopped in that game, and after this game, they kept their streak going for another game.
