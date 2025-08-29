How DeWanna Bonner's Dominant Career Began
DeWanna Bonner is a player who will forever be connected to the Phoenix Mercury. She was drafted by them back in 2009, and she spent the early years of her career in Phoenix.
She accomplished great things in those seasons, as she became the first player in WNBA history to win the Sixth Woman of the Year award three times. She won the award in 2009, 2010 and 2011. The Mercury also won a championship in her rookie season, as they beat the Indiana Fever.
Bonner spent her first few seasons as a member of the Mercury bench, but she moved into the starting lineup in 2012. In her first year as a starter, she averaged a career-high 20.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 steals.
In her first stint with the Mercury, Bonner played with them from 2009 to 2019. She averaged 17.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals in her final year.
The Mercury traded Bonner before the 2020 season. They sent her to the Connecticut Sun in exchange for three first-round draft picks. She adjusted to her new home, and she averaged 19.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, three assists and 1.7 steals in her first season with Connecticut.
As her stats show, Bonner is known for her scoring. She has had big games throughout her career, and she has helped her teams succeed. She played a role in the playoff runs of both the Mercury and the Sun, and come this season, she could do the same.
Bonner's scoring is needed, and in her first stint with the Mercury, she had her share of points.
In her first season, Bonner scored 381 points. She scored 383 the following year. After that, she had 365 points.
When her role increased, so did her totals. Bonner had 660 points in her first year as a starter. The following year, she had 492. Then, she continued to score, and in her remaining years with the team, her lowest total was 353 points.
Bonner is back
Overall, she scored 4,820 points from 2009 to 2019. Now, she is back with the team, and she has added to her total. Bonner is third on the Mercury's scoring list, as Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner are the only players ahead of her.
Bonner did well in her early years, and now that she is back with the Mercury, she continues to make an impact.
Please follow us on X to read more about DeWanna Bonner and so many other Mercury players when you click right here!