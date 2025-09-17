How Bonner's Big Game Kicked Off Phoenix's 2018 Playoff Run
DeWanna Bonner has had a long, successful career, that dates back to 2009. She was the fifth pick of that year's draft, and her career started off on a good note, as she helped the Phoenix Mercury win another championship. She also won Sixth Woman of the Year, and went on to win it two more times after that.
Bonner had her first glimpse of the playoffs right away, and in her first stint with the Mercury, she appeared in the playoffs nine times. Phoenix traded her to the Connecticut Sun before the 2020 season, and in her time with them, she still made the playoffs. She made the playoffs five times with the Sun.
Now, she is in the playoffs yet again, as she returned to the Mercury, and they are facing the New York Liberty. She had a nice game in Game 1, and she was one of the three players who scored in double figures. Kahleah Copper was the team's leading scorer with 15 points, Alyssa Thomas had 14 points and Bonner had 12.
Bonner has years of playoff experience, and in that time, she has had strong performances that have helped her team get wins. When it comes to her best performance in the playoffs, it was during her time with the Mercury.
Bonner shows out against a Western Conference foe
In 2018, Bonner had 29 points in Phoenix's win over the Dallas Wings. She also had 11 rebounds, four assists and a steal. The Mercury ended up winning that game, as they beat the Wings 101-83.
Diana Taurasi was the team's second-leading scorer, and she had 26 points. The star guard also had 12 rebounds and two steals. Brittney Griner had 17 points, and Stephanie Talbot had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds.
That was her best playoff game overall, and her best with the Sun was a 25-point game against the Minnesota Lynx
In that game, she also had 10 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and a steal. This was a great game for the Sun, as Thomas had her best playoff performance. She had 28 points, 12 assists, six rebounds and a steal.
Connecticut's duo could not be stopped, and it led to a 90-75 win over Minnesota. The Sun ended up winning that series, and kept their playoff journey alive before losing to the Liberty.
Now, Bonner is back with the Mercury, and this is just the start of their playoff journey. Phoenix will need her and others if they want to win, and if they deliver, their playoff run continues.
Please follow us on X to read more about DeWanna Bonner's time with the Mercury when you click right here!